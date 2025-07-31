Nagpur Police Commissioner Dismisses Four Constables Over Criminal Acts; One Suspended

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a decisive move to uphold law and order and reinforce discipline within the police force, Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr. Ravindra Singal has taken strict action against errant officers. On Wednesday, four constables were dismissed from service in connection with three separate cases involving serious misconduct and criminal activities. Additionally, one constable has been suspended.

Case 1: Extortion and Threat in Fake POCSO Case

The first case involves former Kalama Police Station constables Sandeep Yadav and Pankaj Yadav. A departmental inquiry revealed that on April 13, the duo allegedly threatened a 19-year-old engineering student with false charges under the POCSO Act, coercing him into handing over a gold chain worth ₹1.80 lakh. Their involvement was confirmed through mobile location tracking and social media evidence. Following the inquiry, Commissioner Singal dismissed both officers with immediate effect.

Case 2: Gambling and Smoking Inside Police Outpost

In a second case, Manoj Ghadge and Bhushan Sakde, also from Kalama Police Station, were found guilty of misconduct after a video went viral on social media. The video showed the two gambling and smoking inside a police outpost, an act that severely damaged the police department’s image. Based on the departmental probe findings, both were terminated from service.

Case 3: Attempted Kidnapping and Molestation Allegations

In a third incident, Constable Mohsin Khan, posted at Police Headquarters, was suspended following his arrest in a serious criminal case registered in Lakadganj. He is accused of attempting to kidnap a young woman and molest her mother, along with three accomplices. Considering the gravity of the charges, the Police Commissioner ordered his immediate suspension.

Dr. Ravindra Singal emphasized that these actions reflect his zero-tolerance policy toward misconduct and criminal behavior within the force. He reaffirmed that discipline and integrity are non-negotiable in the police department, and any officer found guilty of wrongdoing will face the strictest action.

“These steps are vital for restoring public faith and maintaining the credibility of the police force,” he said.