Video: Nagpur Police bring prime suspect Amit Sahu, accomplice to city

Nagpur: A day after Amit alias Pappu Sahu’s confession in Jabalpur that he had killed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sana Khan by beating her to death using sticks at his dhaba, Nagpur Police on Saturday brought back the prime accused Sahu and his accomplice to the second capital of the state.

In a shocking turn of events, the fears of the city police in the disappearance case of Sana Khan have tragically materialized. The primary suspect, Sahu, who also happened to be Sana’s business partner, has reportedly confessed to her murder.

Earlier, a team from Mankapur Police station, acting on a missing person report filed by Sana’s family, collaborated with their counterparts in Jabalpur to track down Sahu and his associates. The breakthrough came near XIDAS College in the Gora Bazar area, where the two were apprehended.

Amidst rampant speculation about Sana Khan’s fate over the past days, Friday witnessed a somber resolution to the case. Sahu’s location was traced to the Gora Bazar area, which incidentally was the last known location of Sana’s mobile handset. Sana Khan, who held the position of President in BJP’s Minority Cell, had informed her mother about her trip to Jabalpur to discuss financial matters with Amit Sahu on August 1. Subsequently, all contact was lost as her phone went off, igniting widespread conjecture about her sudden disappearance.

Amit Sahu, the prime accused, hails from a politically well-connected family associated with the BJP. Although suspicion had gravitated towards Amit from the outset, the lack of concrete leads had hindered progress in the investigation.

A dedicated team from Mankapur Police station arrived in Jabalpur after Sana’s mother registered a missing person’s report on August 4. Over the course of the last five days, the Mankapur team collaborated with Gora Bazar Police to delve into the matter.

Intriguingly, the local political influence had initially cast a shadow over apprehending and interrogating Amit. It was only after receiving the green light from higher authorities that Gora Bazar Police managed to extract a confession from Amit, who subsequently divulged his involvement in the heinous crime.

Amit’s account of events reveals that Sana arrived in Jabalpur by bus on August 2, engaging in a heated altercation over financial disputes with Amit. Reportedly, Sana had extended a sum of Rs 50 lakh to Amit, which she sought to recover, sparking the argument. Police are diligently working to ascertain the exact triggers of the dispute.

Tragically, as per Amit’s confession, Sana was fatally beaten with a cane at the Belkhera dhaba during the early hours. Her lifeless body was then disposed of in the Hiran river, currently being scoured by law enforcement.

The murder weapon remains elusive, and Amit’s associates are also under scrutiny, with one still being sought by the police. Following his arrest, Amit was taken to the river to pinpoint the spot where Sana’s body had been discarded.

Furthermore, the investigation has yet to yield the murder weapon. Amit, along with his associates, transported Sana’s body in his car to the river, subsequently having the vehicle cleaned by his servant to erase any traces of blood.

With a history of prior criminal involvement, including illicit liquor transportation, Amit’s connections seemingly played a role in his protracted capture by Mankapur police. The apprehended duo is expected to be presented before a magistrate to secure transit remand.

