Mayo, IIT-B forge partnership to explore new horizons in healthcare

Nagpur: In a groundbreaking initiative, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH), popularly known as Mayo Hospital, have embarked on a transformative collaboration. This partnership seeks to bridge the gap between advanced research and real-world medical needs, revolutionizing healthcare solutions and delivery.

The collaboration entails close cooperation between medical professionals from Mayo Hospital and engineers from IIT Bombay, combining their expertise to develop innovative solutions for prevalent ailments in the Vidarbha region, such as sickle cell disease and anemia. The focus extends beyond treatment to include the quest for cost-effective alternatives to expensive medical equipment and diagnostics.

An interactive session titled ‘Newer Frontiers in Collaborative Research and Innovation in Health and Technology’ was held at the lecture hall of Mayo Hospital’s surgical complex, marking a significant step in this ambitious partnership. Milind Atrey, the INOX Chair Professor of Cryogenics at IIT Bombay, delivered insights during the session about the imperative of interdisciplinary collaboration.

Atrey highlighted, “At IIT Bombay, our engineers have been dedicated to creating revolutionary healthcare solutions. However, a comprehensive understanding of medical professionals’ practical experiences and needs is crucial. Collaborations, like the one with Mayo Hospital, present an invaluable opportunity to synchronize our efforts and devise solutions that genuinely impact lives.”

A glimpse into the future emerged from the session, where a compelling vision of disease modelling was unveiled. “By employing cutting-edge data analysis techniques, IIT Bombay envisions a platform that can proactively predict future diseases within an individual’s body. This has the potential to identify ailments at their nascent stages, even before noticeable symptoms appear,” shared Atrey.

Mayo Hospital’s Dean, Dr. Sanjay Bijwe, expressed enthusiasm for the project’s potential, stating, “The prospect of pre-emptively identifying diseases before their full manifestation is a life-altering concept. This venture exemplifies the collaborative spirit of the IIT Bombay and Mayo Hospital partnership, with Mayo’s extensive clinical data serving as a pivotal enabler.”

Referring to Mayo Hospital as a ‘Diamond Mine of Clinical Data,’ Dr. Radha Munje, Medical Superintendent at the hospital, echoed this sentiment, saying, “Our excitement is palpable as we join forces with IIT to advance our research endeavours. This partnership opens the door to innovative solutions that could potentially revolutionize the delivery of healthcare.”

Most people have not heard about ‘Disease Modelling’. With the help of this concept, one studies the symptoms and other aspects to know its impact in advance. The prediction whether the disease would become pandemic or endemic too can be made. There are many such things attributed to updates in technology. Medical treatment can not only become affordable but accurate also.

