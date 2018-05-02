Nagpur police beef up bandobast for Pola fest

Nagpur: In its efforts to ensure peaceful celebration of festival of Pola amid looming pandemic, Nagpur police have ensured full bandobast for the city. Seven Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), eight Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), 40 Police Inspectors, 200 Assistant Police Inspectors (APIs) and Police Sub-Inspector (PSIs), 2500 police constables along with six RCP, two SRPF companies and 550 Home Guards would be deputed on duty. Commissioner of Police Dr. Bhushan Kumar Updhayay and Joint Commissioner of Police, Dr. Nilesh Bharne would be supervising the bandobast.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), Gajanan Rajmane and his team are also keeping tabs on criminals and are ready to strike if and when needed to ensure celebrations are not marred by any incidents.

Each of the five police zones have a squad in readiness to be deployed in case of any eventuality. Also DB squads of respective police stations are also keeping tab and taking action against unlawful activities in their respective jurisdiction. Besides, Nagpur Traffic Police have drawn-up plan to avoid unnecessary movement of traffic on thorough fares of city.