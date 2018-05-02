Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Aug 17th, 2020

    Corona meter runs super fast in Nagpur with 24 deaths, 623 new cases; toll crosses 500 mark

    Nagpur: The rampant rise in the number of cases of novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) in Nagpur turned a cause of big concern, as 623 new positive cases and 24 deaths were reported on Monday. With the latest development, the total number of cases in city have soar to 14613.

    With 24 patients succumbing to the virus borne disease, the total fatality count has crossed five hundred mark and stands at 512. From the total deaths 367 deaths from the city and 82 from rural and rest 63 from out of Nagpur, an official release said.

    A total of 367 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally of recovered cases to 6915, it said. The recovery rate of Nagpur has reached to 47.32 %. Nagpur district now has 4472 active cases.

    The 623 positive cases are as follows: IGGMC (98), GMC (72), AIIMS (44), NEERI (4), MAFSU (0), Private Lab (89), Antigen (316) and other.

