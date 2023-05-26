Nagpur Police Arrests Prince Tuli from J W Marriott, Mumbai, in Molestation Case

Nagpur: In a significant action against Prince Tuli, the man who seems to love controversy, the Nagpur Police have arrested him from J W Marriott in Mumbai on Friday.

It is pertinent to mention that the Ambazari police had registered a case of molestation against hotelier Prince alias Principal Singh Tuli. This was the second case registered against Prince Tuli within a month.

According to police sources, eight to ten cops from the Nagpur Police Department had gone to Mumbai to arrest Tuli.

A 54-year-old woman who lives in the Ambazari Police Station Jurisdiction is the victim in the case. On May 16, the accused Prince came to the woman’s house. He threatened to kill the woman and behaved indecently. He also said objectionable things about the woman. Later, he posted these things on social media. Upon learning about this, the woman complained to Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

Subsequently, a case of molestation, abuse, and threatening was registered against Prince on Wednesday night. It is said that Prince is having a dispute with his own family regarding the complainant woman.

A video clip of the incident has also gone viral. In the clip, Prince is seen challenging his family members and women by abusing them. There was also a fight between them. This clip is circulating widely on social media.

Earlier, Prince was booked by Sadar Police for creating a ruckus and thrashing the Manager of CP Club of Civil Lines, not allowing him to enter the Club.

Speaking on the matter, Karan Tuli, Senior Shiv Sena Leader (UBT), said that “Crime against women is one of the most heinous acts. Any culprit who traumatizes a woman should be strictly penalized. Shiv Sena demands strict action against the accused,” he said.

