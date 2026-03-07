Nagpur police arrest man with illegal pistol, live cartridges in Yashodhara Nagar

Advertisement

Nagpur: Yashodhara Nagar Police in Nagpur arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly possessing an illegal firearm during a late-night patrol operation on Friday.

According to police sources, at around 12:30 am on March 7, a police patrol team received a tip-off about a suspicious individual moving in the area. Acting on the information, officers laid a trap near Namdev Nagar Garden within the Yashodhara Nagar police station limits.

Gold Rate Mar 7th, 2026 - Time 11.45Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,62,500/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,51,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,69,200/- Platinum ₹ 90,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The police intercepted a Hero Splendor Plus motorcycle (MH-31-WS-0334) and questioned the rider. The accused identified himself as Kishor Pundlikji Chanore (41), a resident of Pavanshakti Nagar, Wathoda, currently staying in a rented house near Panadhan Road, Nandanvan, Nagpur.

During a search conducted in the presence of witnesses, police found a steel pistol with a magazine and two live cartridges inside a black bag hanging on the motorcycle. The police seized the firearm, ammunition, a mobile phone, and the motorcycle, collectively valued at Rs 77,000.

Police suspect the accused was carrying the weapon with the intention of committing a cognizable offence and had violated prohibitory orders.

A case has been registered against him at Yashodhara Nagar Police Station under Sections 3 and 25 of the Indian Arms Act along with Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway.

The team involved in the action included Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Buwa, PSI Vaibhav Nage, and police personnel Pravin Jadhav, Sunny Matel, Pankaj Parate and Bhushan Yerojwar.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, Joint Commissioner Navinchandra Reddy, Additional Commissioner Shivajirao Rathod (South Division), DCP Niketan Kadam (Zone 5), and ACP Rohit Owhal (Kalamna Division).

GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE FOR ₹9,999 Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year No Hidden Charges

Advertisement