CM Fadnavis launches Maharashtra’s first AI-enabled industrial park in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a significant push to industrial development in Vidarbha, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the state’s first XSIO Intelligence-Integrated Advanced Industrial and Manufacturing Park at Linga on the Nagpur-Amravati Highway.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Fadnavis said projects like the XSIO industrial park will help transform Nagpur into a major investment destination and strengthen its position as a key industrial hub in central India.

He said Maharashtra’s industry-friendly policies are encouraging new investments and accelerating growth in the manufacturing sector. “Companies like XSIO can play a crucial role in attracting industries and generating employment, especially in regions like Vidarbha,” the Chief Minister said.

The ceremony was attended by Revenue and Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Minister of State for Finance and Planning Ashish Jaiswal, MLAs Ashish Deshmukh and Charan Singh Thakur, Nagpur Collector Vipin Itankar, and XSIO Industrial & Logistic Park Managing Director Ashish Agrawal, along with other dignitaries.

Strengthening India’s manufacturing base

Highlighting the importance of manufacturing in the global economy, Fadnavis said expanding the sector is crucial for strengthening India’s role in international supply chains. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned India as a developed nation by 2047, a goal that can only be achieved through a robust manufacturing ecosystem supported by advanced technologies.

According to him, automation, artificial intelligence, and smart industrial systems are increasingly becoming integral to modern manufacturing, and Maharashtra is actively encouraging such innovations.

Push towards a $1 trillion economy

Referring to the state’s economic ambitions, the Chief Minister said Maharashtra is working towards becoming India’s first $1-trillion economy. He added that the government has prepared a strategic roadmap to achieve this target, and modern logistics and industrial parks will play a key role in driving industrial expansion.

Fadnavis also expressed confidence that XSIO would continue to prioritize Nagpur while expanding its next-generation logistics parks across the country.

Smart Industrial Campus

The XSIO Intelligence-Integrated Advanced Industrial and Manufacturing Park, being developed with an investment of over ₹700 crore, is supported by global investment firm Blackstone. It will be the first intelligence-integrated industrial complex in Maharashtra, featuring cutting-edge infrastructure and digital technology.

Designed as a smart industrial campus, the facility will incorporate AI-based Building Management Systems and Digital Twin technology, aimed at improving operational efficiency, optimizing energy use, and enhancing productivity.

The project is expected to generate around 2,500 direct and indirect jobs in Nagpur and surrounding areas.

Additional developments

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister inaugurated a guest house at the XSIO Advanced Industrial Park premises and also participated in a tree plantation drive.

XSIO has also announced plans to invest ₹8,142 crore across Maharashtra, which could potentially create over 35,000 employment opportunities through its industrial and logistics infrastructure projects.

