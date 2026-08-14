Nagpur Police Arrest Man for Molesting Woman

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Nagpur: A man was arrested by Shantinagar Police after allegedly entering a woman’s home without permission and molesting her in Nagpur’s Shantinagar area. The accused allegedly made inappropriate demands and engaged in obscene behaviour after the woman resisted.

Accused Allegedly Entered Home While Woman Was Sleeping

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According to police, the 35-year-old woman lives in the Shantinagar police station area. On Thursday morning, she was reportedly sleeping at home when the accused, identified as Tejram Mondhekar, allegedly entered the house without permission.

Police said the accused allegedly approached the woman and made an inappropriate demand. When she objected, he allegedly engaged in obscene behaviour.

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Accused Fled After Woman Raised Alarm

The woman reportedly resisted and raised an alarm, following which the accused fled the spot.

She later approached Shantinagar Police and lodged a complaint. Police registered a case under relevant sections and arrested Tejram Mondhekar.

Police Investigating Previous Record

Police said the accused is reportedly known to have a previous criminal record. Investigators are checking his past cases and other aspects related to the incident.

The accused is currently being questioned as the investigation continues.

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