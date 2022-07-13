Nagpur pilgrim couple dies in Amarnath floods

Advertisement

Nagpur: A pilgrim couple from Second Capital of the State reportedly died on their way to the Amarnath shrine in floods.

The deceased have identified as Rajesh Vinchurkar and his wife. Their bodies were recovered from the debris of the flash flood, revealed Shraddha Dhomne, a Nagpur Police personnel, who received the information at the Police Control Room in J&K on Tuesday.

Notably, on Friday, flash floods hit the cave shrine area killing at least 16 pilgrims and injuring more than 100. While it is not exactly known what caused the flash floods, officials said it could have been caused by a cloud or glacial burst. Following which the Amarnath Pilgrimage was suspended for three days.

