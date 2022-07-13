Markets bounce back after 2-day fall

Advertisement
Benchmark indices bounced back on Wednesday after two days of decline with the Sensex climbing 324.61 points in early trade amid positive trends in Asian markets.
The 30-share BSE Sensex opened on a positive note and advanced 324.61 points to 54,211.22. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 81.3 points to 16,139.60.
Among the Sensex constituents, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finance were the major gainers. HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the laggards.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement