Markets bounce back after 2-day fall

Benchmark indices bounced back on Wednesday after two days of decline with the Sensex climbing 324.61 points in early trade amid positive trends in Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex opened on a positive note and advanced 324.61 points to 54,211.22. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 81.3 points to 16,139.60.

Among the Sensex constituents, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finance were the major gainers. HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the laggards.

