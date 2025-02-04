Nagpur petroleum trader duped of Rs 1.96 crore

Nagpur: A petroleum trader in Nagpur was duped of Rs 1.96 crore by the director of a company who has since closed his office and absconded.

Sparsh Bhaurao Gawande (27), a resident of Indra Nagar, Narsala Road and director of a petroleum trading firm, filed a complaint with the Hudkeshwar Police against Sachin Sharma, the director of Shyam Enterprises.

According to the complaint, Gawande’s firm was contacted by Lokesh Infra Pvt Ltd in 2023 regarding the supply of goods for a mining contract they had secured from Western Coal Field. Lokesh Infra informed Gawande that the sub-contract had been awarded to Shyam Enterprises and directed him to supply the goods directly to Sharma and receive payment from him. Between May 23 and August 27, 2023, Gawande supplied goods worth Rs 3.54 crore to Sharma, of which Rs 1.62 crore was paid.

Gawande trusted Sharma and continued the supply. Sharma then allegedly induced Gawande to deposit Rs 4 lakh into his bank account under the pretext of releasing pending payments. However, the payments ceased and Sharma allegedly began threatening Gawande when he inquired about the dues. Gawande’s inquiries with other traders revealed that Sharma had allegedly defrauded several others using similar tactics.

A case under Sections 420, 406, 409, and 506 of Indian Penal Code registered against Sharma. Sharma has closed his office in Orchid Apartment, Bokhara, and is reportedly absconding.