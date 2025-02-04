Chase gone wrong: Tiger cub and wild boar fall in same well in MP!!

Nagpur: In a rare and dramatic incident, a tiger cub and a wild boar found themselves trapped in the same farm well after an intense chase took an unexpected turn in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district on Monday evening.

The chase, which likely began in the nearby forest, ended in an unusual twist when both predator and prey plunged into the deep well. Startled villagers rushed to the scene and were left in disbelief as they saw the young tiger and the boar stranded together — momentarily setting aside their predator-prey instincts in their struggle to survive.

With neither animal able to escape, the situation quickly escalated into a major rescue operation. The Forest Department and wildlife officials were alerted, and a team was dispatched to safely retrieve both creatures.

The incident not only highlighted the dangers of uncovered farm wells, which pose a threat to wildlife, but also provided a rare glimpse into nature’s unpredictable encounters. Rescue efforts were underway, with officials ensuring that both animals would be safely extracted and returned to their natural habitat.