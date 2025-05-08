Nagpur Petrol Dealers Call Off Protest, Cite Air Strike as Reason

Advertisement



Nagpur. Petrol pump operators in the district, who had earlier announced that they would stop accepting digital payments from May 10, have now decided to postpone their protest. Preparations for the agitation were already underway, but following an air strike late Tuesday night, the dealers chose to withdraw their decision.

Atim Gupta, President of the Federation of All Maharashtra Petrol Dealers Associations (FAMPEDA), stated that the decision was taken keeping in mind the current national situation.

"The Indian armed forces have delivered a strong blow to terrorism. Mock drills are being conducted in several states. At a time like this, the dealers have prioritized standing in solidarity with the government and the armed forces," Gupta said.

The planned protest was aimed at drawing the government’s attention to issues related to digital transaction fees and other concerns. However, the dealers have now decided not to cause any inconvenience or confusion during this critical period.

According to FAMPEDA, future strategies will be determined based on how the situation unfolds. The organization reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the interests of petrol dealers, while emphasizing that national interest comes first.

