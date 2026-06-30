Nagpur: One Killed as Parapet Wall Collapses at Geetanjali Square

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Nagpur: A 50-year-old man lost his life after a portion of a dilapidated building collapsed at Geetanjali Square on Central Avenue on Monday evening, raising fresh concerns over the safety of aging structures across the city.

The deceased has been identified as Santosh Gaur (50), a resident near Futala Lake. According to officials, Gaur had just arrived to meet a relative at a nearby shop when the parapet wall of the building suddenly gave way, burying him under heavy debris.

The incident occurred at around 5:30 pm, one of the busiest hours on Central Avenue. Fortunately, pedestrian movement at the exact spot was limited, preventing a larger tragedy.

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Rushed to Hospital, Declared Dead

Bystanders immediately pulled Gaur out from beneath the rubble and rushed him to Mayo Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Building Housed Shops, Bank and Residences

The damaged G+3 commercial-cum-residential building, known as Bombay Scooters, houses commercial establishments on the ground floor, a Canara Bank branch on the first floor, residential units on the second floor, while the third floor is reportedly vacant.

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Officials said the terrace parapet wall collapsed, sending concrete debris crashing onto the road below.

Six Vehicles Damaged

The falling debris severely damaged one four-wheeler and six two-wheelers parked outside the building. The estimated property loss is around ₹5 lakh.

Fire Brigade Clears Debris

Two fire tenders from the Ganjipeth Fire Brigade Station were rushed to the scene. Fire personnel removed the debris, cleared the damaged vehicles, and dismantled the remaining unstable portion of the parapet wall to prevent further danger.

NMC Likely to Review Unsafe Buildings

The incident has once again highlighted the risk posed by dilapidated buildings in Nagpur. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is expected to review unsafe structures and intensify efforts to evacuate dangerous buildings. However, officials say many property owners continue to resist vacating such premises, increasing the risk of similar incidents.

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