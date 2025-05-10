Nagpur on Alert: Emergency Measures in Nagpur as India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate

Advertisement





Nagpur, May 10: In light of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, all administrative departments in Nagpur district have been instructed to remain on high alert. District Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar has cancelled all leaves of government officers and staff, directing them to remain at their headquarters and be prepared for immediate deployment if required.

Key directives include mandatory drone permissions for public events, rigorous review of health infrastructure, and preparedness of emergency services. A high-level coordination meeting was held at Niyojan Bhavan with heads of all major departments, including police, municipal corporation, health, disaster response, and forest services.

Emergency Medical Readiness Emphasized:

Health facilities have been asked to ensure availability of hospital beds, functioning medical equipment like stretchers, and security readiness. Blood donation camps have been advised as a precautionary measure.

Gold Rate 09 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,800/- Gold 22 KT 90,000/- Silver/Kg 96,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Strict Action Against Misinformation:

Police Commissioner Ravindra Kumar Singhal warned that anyone spreading false rumors or inflammatory content via social media will face strict legal action. He urged citizens to act responsibly and avoid behavior that could disturb public order.

Home Guard & Civic Agencies Mobilized:

Home guards have been directed to stay prepared for both health-related and security duties. Civic bodies—including the municipal corporation, councils, and panchayats—must ensure uninterrupted water, electricity, food supply, and functioning of public hospitals.

Fuel Supply Stable:

Authorities assured that petrol, diesel, and LPG stocks are sufficient. Citizens were advised not to panic-buy and only purchase as needed.

Call for Public Cooperation:

Citizens have been urged to ignore rumors, follow official advisories, and support peace and harmony. Verified updates and instructional videos will be released through government channels and shared across social media to maintain awareness and public calm.

Advertisement