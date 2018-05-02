Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur Omnagar: Doctor hangs self after killing husband, two children

    Nagpur: A city-based cardiologist, Dr Sushma Rane committed suicide after killing her husband Prof Dhiraj and two children, Dhruv (11) and Vannya (6) at Omnagar in the outskirts of the city on Tuesday. Dr Sushma was found hanging, while the three were found lying in the room.

    Dr Sushma was well-known and owned a hospital in the heart of the city. Her husband is learnt to be a teaching faculty at a leading college in the city. Prima facie, it appears that she spiked their food before injecting them with some lethal dose of medicine.

    Police said a suicide note has also been found at the place. Senior police officials and crime branch staffers reached the spot immediately after an alert was sounded to them.

    The bodies were shifted to Mayo Hospital for post-mortem. A case of accidental death was registered by Koradi police station.

