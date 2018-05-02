Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Aug 18th, 2020

    MLA Sameer Meghe’s 50K corona cases audio clip goes viral, Nagpurians anxious


    Nagpur: A 45 seconds long audio clip took social media platforms by storm on Tuesday, in which MLA Sameer Meghe is being heard saying Nagpur could get 40,000-50,000 new novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) cases by next month. Though, Meghe, has also urged citizens to stay home in the same audio clip, this has hit the panic button among the citizens.

    In the audio clip, Meghe can be heard saying that he has learnt about the corona blast from Administration itself during his visit with former Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis. He later urged everyone to take good care of themselves and avoid going out for lame reasons.

    Speaking with Nagpur Today, MLA Sameer Meghe said that it was an attempt to create awareness among citizens and not to make create any frenzy.

    “I had sent the audio message in one of my close friends’ groups, urging them to stay safe. Following this it must have gone viral. However, I want to clarify that my intentions were to aware citizens, which I’ve been doing through my social media handles,” he said.

