Nagpur Officials Review Preparations for Dhammachakra Pravartan Din

Nagpur: Ahead of the upcoming Dhammachakra Pravartan Din celebrations on October 2, Nagpur Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary and District Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar jointly inspected the Deekshabhoomi premises on Tuesday.

Dr. Chaudhary instructed officials to prioritize cleanliness, civic amenities, and healthcare facilities for the lakhs of Buddhist followers who will gather at Deekshabhoomi from September 30 to October 4 to pay tribute to Dr. B. R. Ambedkar.

The review visit was conducted in the presence of officials from Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT), police authorities, and representatives of the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Committee.

Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule had earlier directed officials to ensure smooth arrangements, given the expected massive footfall.

During the inspection, authorities examined the main ceremony venue, sanitation facilities, temporary toilets, parking areas, water supply, electricity, and medical services. Dr. Chaudhary stressed uninterrupted power and water supply at all venues, particularly at toilets, and ordered that proper handwashing facilities be provided.

Facilities for Followers at Deekshabhoomi:

120 water taps installed along roads for drinking water supply.

installed along roads for drinking water supply. 7 water tankers arranged at food donation points managed by social organizations.

arranged at food donation points managed by social organizations. 5 Sintex tanks placed at various locations.

placed at various locations. 650 sanitation workers deployed in three shifts for cleanliness.

deployed in three shifts for cleanliness. 200 garbage drums installed around the premises.

installed around the premises. 1,000 temporary toilet seats and 7 mobile toilets with 60 cleaning staff in three shifts.

and with 60 cleaning staff in three shifts. 4 suction-cum-jetting machines for toilet maintenance.

for toilet maintenance. Coordination with MSEDCL for additional lighting.

for additional lighting. 40 permanent CCTV cameras and 8 temporary cameras installed, with 10 generators for backup.

and installed, with for backup. 460 extra streetlights installed in the area.

installed in the area. Special bus services arranged by NMC transport department from Sitabuldi and Ajni railway stations, Ganeshpeth and Mor Bhavan bus stations to Deekshabhoomi and Dragon Palace.

arranged by NMC transport department from Sitabuldi and Ajni railway stations, Ganeshpeth and Mor Bhavan bus stations to Deekshabhoomi and Dragon Palace. Rain shelters arranged in nearby municipal schools, government buildings, and private educational institutions.

arranged in nearby municipal schools, government buildings, and private educational institutions. Health centers and 24/7 ambulance services set up at all approach roads leading to Deekshabhoomi.

set up at all approach roads leading to Deekshabhoomi. Rest facilities for visitors, including a large pavilion at the ITI ground.

Authorities assured that all preparations will be completed in time to ensure safe, hygienic, and convenient facilities for devotees arriving from across the country.