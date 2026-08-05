Nagpur Under Scanner: Should Norm-Violating Projects Get Occupancy Certificates?

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Nagpur: A fresh controversy has emerged over the issuance of Occupancy Certificates (OC) to small residential projects in Nagpur, with allegations that some projects which allegedly violated approved construction norms are seeking relief under the revised OC framework.

According to sources, several small housing projects, particularly in Besa-Pipla, Manish Nagar and other rapidly developing areas, were allegedly constructed in violation of sanctioned plans. The alleged violations include excess FSI utilisation, deviations from approved layouts and non-compliance with prescribed building norms.

Sources further claim that efforts are being made to secure Occupancy Certificates for some of these projects, including those developed by members of industry associations.

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The controversy has triggered several key questions:

Should projects that allegedly violate approved building plans be granted Occupancy Certificates?

If such projects receive OC, will the burden ultimately fall on homebuyers who invested their lifetime savings?

Should industry bodies support projects found to have violated sanctioned norms?

NAREDCO Seeks Practical Transition, Not Relaxation

Speaking to Nagpur Today, NAREDCO President Kunal Padole clarified that Occupancy Certificate provisions were earlier applicable only to projects above 500 sq. m, while the Government has now extended the requirement to projects below 500 sq. m as well.

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“Both NAREDCO and CREDAI support the Occupancy Certificate system. However, such a major policy change cannot be implemented overnight. Execution of sale deeds cannot be stopped in a single day,” Padole said.

He said both organisations have requested the Government to provide a reasonable transition period so that small project owners can comply with the revised regulations.

“Abruptly stopping registrations is not the solution. If a builder has violated norms by constructing beyond the approved plans or creating additional units, we do not support such projects, even if they are our members. However, minor deviations can be addressed through applicable penalties. Stopping sale deeds altogether would adversely impact all stakeholders, especially genuine homebuyers,” he added.

CREDAI Denies Supporting Violating Projects

When contacted by Nagpur Today, CREDAI Nagpur President Rajmohan Sahu categorically denied allegations that the organisation supports projects that violate approved construction norms.

Sahu said CREDAI does not support projects that exceed sanctioned FSI, deviate from approved plans or violate prescribed construction regulations, irrespective of whether the developer is a member of the organisation.

Allegations Continue, Industry Bodies Deny Claims

Despite the clarification, sources continue to allege that several small residential projects in Besa-Pipla, Manish Nagar and other parts of Nagpur, allegedly constructed beyond approved plans, are seeking Occupancy Certificates and receiving support from industry organisations. Both NAREDCO and CREDAI have denied these allegations.

The issue has once again highlighted the challenge of balancing strict regulatory compliance with the interests of genuine homebuyers. While industry bodies maintain they are seeking only a practical implementation timeline-not protection for major violations-the controversy has raised important questions about how such cases should be addressed fairly and transparently.

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