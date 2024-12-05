Nagpur NGOs, Govt agencies to brainstorm over traffic safety on Dec 7

Advertisement





Nagpur: A crucial meeting to discuss traffic control, safety, and management will take place on December 7 at Mimosa Hall, Chitnavis Center, Civil Lines, at 5:30 pm. The meeting, convened by Nimish Sutaria of Nagpur@2025, will bring together various stakeholders, including NGOs such as Janakrosh, Janmanch, Nagpur@2025, Rotary Clubs, citizens, and officials from NMC, the Commissioner of Police, DCP Traffic, traffic police, CEO of Nagpur Metro, and the Additional Commissioner of NMC.

The objective of the meeting is to understand the real challenges faced by stakeholders, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and explore how NGOs and government agencies can work together more effectively to improve road safety. The discussions will focus on finding practical solutions to issues like traffic signal jumping, wrong-side driving, and violations of traffic rules.

Nimish Sutaria has urged all citizens to attend the meeting and volunteer for the cause of better traffic management in Nagpur.