Helmet Zaroori Hai: Nagpur records 40 pillion-rider deaths in 2024

Nagpur: The ongoing debate over making helmets mandatory for pillion-riders gains urgency as data from Nagpur highlights the grim consequences of neglecting this safety measure. In the past 11 months, 40 pillion-riders, including 18 women, lost their lives due to head injuries sustained in road accidents, a report in a local daily said.

The fatalities underscore the critical need for helmets, not just for riders but for passengers as well. Additionally, 196 pillion-riders suffered severe head injuries in accidents during the same period. Among the injured, 92 were women, and 104 were men, revealing the widespread impact of the issue.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic, Archit Chandak, emphasized the urgency of helmet use. “The data shows an alarming rise in head injuries and fatalities among pillion-riders. Wearing a helmet is not merely about legal compliance but about life-saving safety.”

Former Director General of Police (DGP) Pravin Dixit stressed that helmets are particularly crucial for pillion passengers, who lack the ability to anticipate dangers ahead. “Pillion-riders are especially vulnerable. For example, if a vehicle makes a sudden turn, the rider may not have enough time to react, putting the pillion passenger at great risk,” Dixit explained.

He added, “In the event of an accident, a pillion-rider can be thrown off the vehicle. A fall may lead to severe head trauma or even death. Helmets are essential to mitigate such risks.”

Dixit, who previously served as Nagpur’s Commissioner of Police, underscored the police force’s role in promoting public safety beyond enforcing laws. “The police must lead campaigns that encourage life-saving practices like helmet use. This isn’t just about enforcement; it’s about saving lives and helping people live longer,” he stated.

The grim statistics and expert insights highlight the need for a cultural shift toward adopting helmets as a non-negotiable safety measure for both riders and pillion passengers. With awareness and enforcement, these preventable tragedies can be significantly reduced.