Nagpur: Here is your Nagpur news roundup for August 26, 2025. From major crime arrests and civic updates to Ganeshotsav preparations, flight services, and rising dengue cases, here’s everything you need to know today.
Crime & Safety
- Journalist arrested for forging ID cards at Nagpur Session.
- Two UP murder accused, Junaid & Parvez Ahmad, arrested by Crime Branch.
- Mobile thefts reported during Marbat procession.
- Vedant Chhabria issues public apology after party controversy.
Civic & Government
- NMC recruitment drive for 174 vacancies open till Sept 9.
- Youth trainees protest for permanent jobs at Constitution Chowk.
- Over 5,000 illegal water connections snapped by NMC & OCW.
- Drainage system planned for Ring Road to prevent waterlogging.
Festivals & Culture
- Ganeshotsav preparations begin; call to replace DJs with bhajans.
- CBSE schools announce holidays on Teej, Anant Chaturdashi & Dussehra.
- Marbat & Pola festivals celebrated with enthusiasm.
Transport & Infrastructure
- IndiGo adds 7th daily Nagpur-Mumbai flight from Sept 3.
- Action taken against unauthorized private bus stops.
- Drunk driver crashes into Nagpur Airport security wall.
Health & Environment
- Humid weather continues; rain likely after Ganeshotsav.
- Rise in dengue cases across city.
- Concerns over drying patches & dying fish at Sonegaon Lake.
Gold Rate (Nagpur, Aug 26, 2025):
- 22K Gold: ₹5,640 per gram
- 24K Gold: ₹6,150 per gram
- Silver: ₹79 per gram
