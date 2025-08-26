IT Dept Nagpur to Issue Notices to Hotels, Hospitals, Jewelers & Planners – Here’s Why

Nagpur: The Income Tax Department’s Intelligence and Criminal Investigation (I&CI) wing in Nagpur is preparing to issue notices to luxury hotels, hospitals, jewelry stores, and wedding planners for failing to report high-value transactions, raising concerns over financial transparency in the city.

Despite the booming presence of premium apartments, high-end hotels, luxury hospitals, and jewelry showrooms, official records indicate virtually no transactions above the legally mandated thresholds. Authorities are puzzled by this discrepancy, suspecting either deliberate under-reporting or a reluctance to submit Specified Financial Transactions (SFT).

Hospitals & Hotels Under Scrutiny

Under the law, hospitals must disclose bills above ₹2 lakh, and hotels must report single bills exceeding ₹50,000. Yet, in Nagpur, not a single hospital or hotel has submitted such records, even though routine treatments or luxury hotel bookings easily exceed these amounts. Officials say this raises red flags about compliance and transparency.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Jewelry Sector & Wedding Planners

The jewelry sector has also failed to report cash transactions above ₹2 lakh, despite hundreds of such dealings likely happening daily. Wedding planners organizing multi-crore events are similarly avoiding disclosure, even for packages priced over ₹10 lakh.

The I&CI has mapped high-risk sectors and started cross-verifying tax returns with sector-level SFT filings. Notices are being prepared, and several businesses could soon face action for non-compliance. Authorities emphasize that this crackdown is part of a wider effort to improve financial reporting and curb unaccounted transactions in Nagpur.