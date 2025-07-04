Nagpur News Today: Latest Crime, Accidents, Events & City Updates

Nagpur witnessed a mix of troubling incidents and inspiring achievements over the past 24 hours. From tragic road accidents and police action against criminal gangs to public safety concerns and infrastructure updates, the city remains in the spotlight. Highlights include major traffic incidents on the Samruddhi Expressway, a burglary crackdown, civic issues like uncovered manholes, and uplifting stories such as local sports wins and community celebrations. Here’s a complete roundup of today’s top news from Nagpur.

Crime & Public Safety:

Highway Accidents: Four people from Nagpur’s Umred were killed and one critically injured in a crash on the Samruddhi Expressway. Four individuals also died in separate road accidents in the past 24 hours. A speeding car tragically killed an elderly man in the Wadi area.

Burglaries: An interstate gang of burglars responsible for numerous thefts in Nagpur was apprehended, with two individuals arrested and stolen property worth approximately Rs 11 lakh recovered. In Koradi, cash and gold worth Rs 3.52 lakh were stolen from a house. The city’s serial burglar, Mahilange, known for 150 cases, was detained under the MPDA.

Lift Pit Fatality: A Pune man attending a funeral in Nagpur died after falling into an open lift pit at a construction site.

Road Safety Issues: Uncovered manholes are posing dangerous traps, particularly during the monsoon season. A shocking revelation indicates that 837 school buses in Nagpur lack fitness certificates.