Nagpur News Today: Latest Crime, Accidents, Events & City Updates

Nagpur witnessed a mix of troubling incidents and inspiring achievements over the past 24 hours. From tragic road accidents and police action against criminal gangs to public safety concerns and infrastructure updates, the city remains in the spotlight. Highlights include major traffic incidents on the Samruddhi Expressway, a burglary crackdown, civic issues like uncovered manholes, and uplifting stories such as local sports wins and community celebrations. Here’s a complete roundup of today’s top news from Nagpur.
- Highway Accidents: Four people from Nagpur’s Umred were killed and one critically injured in a crash on the Samruddhi Expressway. Four individuals also died in separate road accidents in the past 24 hours. A speeding car tragically killed an elderly man in the Wadi area.
- Burglaries: An interstate gang of burglars responsible for numerous thefts in Nagpur was apprehended, with two individuals arrested and stolen property worth approximately Rs 11 lakh recovered. In Koradi, cash and gold worth Rs 3.52 lakh were stolen from a house. The city’s serial burglar, Mahilange, known for 150 cases, was detained under the MPDA.
- Lift Pit Fatality: A Pune man attending a funeral in Nagpur died after falling into an open lift pit at a construction site.
- Road Safety Issues: Uncovered manholes are posing dangerous traps, particularly during the monsoon season. A shocking revelation indicates that 837 school buses in Nagpur lack fitness certificates.
- Other Crime: A sex racket was busted at Hotel Paradise on CA Road, resulting in the rescue of a Russian woman. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar warned against divisive forces following violence in Nagpur sparked by protests over Aurangzeb’s tomb. Police arrested two individuals for murder in a road rage incident near Nara Ghat.
- Wheelchair Model’s Recognition: Aboli Jarit, Nagpur’s first wheelchair model, entered the ‘Influencer Book of World Records’.
- Sporting Success: Nine Nagpur players were selected for an international karate meet, and Nagpur fencers secured six bronze medals in a state-level competition.
- Chess Championship: Suhan Deshpande from Nagpur won the Jayhind 8th One Day Open Rapid Chess Title.
- Yoga Day Celebration: Thousands gathered at Yeshwant Stadium for International Yoga Day.
- Doctors’ Day Celebration: Saraswati Vidyalaya celebrated National Doctors’ Day on July 1st.
- Traffic Management: Lohit Matani took charge as the new DCP Traffic Nagpur, pledging to address the city’s increasing traffic problems. A traffic diversion was implemented near the RTO flyover due to ongoing work.
- Infrastructure Projects: Land acquisition is set to commence soon for the Samruddhi extension and Shaktipeeth Expressway. NIT is planning a Rs 143-crore cultural hub honoring the Sindhu Civilization.
- Education Sector: Revised engineering admission rules are causing concern among students and parents. The Mahal e-library of the NMC has helped students qualify for CA and MBBS exams.
- Economic News: Commercial LPG prices have been reduced by Rs 58.50, effective July 1. Reliance Defence plans to establish Nagpur’s first military aircraft MRO facility at MIHAN-SEZ.
- Political Developments: The Congress party revoked the suspension of Rajendra Mulak ahead of upcoming civic polls.
