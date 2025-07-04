Four from Nagpur’s Umred Killed in Tragic Crash on Samruddhi Expressway; One Critical

Advertisement



Washim: The Samruddhi Mahamarg has witnessed yet another devastating accident. On Thursday night around 8 PM, a fatal crash claimed the lives of four members of a family from Umred, Nagpur, while one person remains critically injured and is undergoing treatment.

The victims were returning from Pune to Nagpur after attending a family event. The deceased have been identified as Vaidehi Jaiswal (25), Madhuri Jaiswal (52), Radheshyam Jaiswal (67), and Sangeeta Jaiswal (55). The car’s driver, Chetan Helge (25), suffered serious injuries and is currently hospitalized.

The accident occurred in Washim district when the vehicle suddenly went out of control and crashed. Radheshyam and two others died on the spot, while Sangeeta and the driver were rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, Sangeeta succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Police reached the scene promptly and are now investigating the cause of the accident. A case has been registered.