From metro milestones to police crackdowns — here are the top developments from Nagpur Crime & Law Enforcement
- Jail Inmate Suicide:
A 54-year-old prisoner serving a life sentence at Nagpur Central Jail died by suicide on the morning of July 15. Sources report he fashioned a noose from his undergarment’s elastic. He was reportedly under stress due to family issues and being denied leave.
- Hookah Lounge Busted – ‘Operation Thunder’ in Action:
ACP Sunita Meshram led a late-night raid at Nimbus Lounge, Ambazari, under Operation Thunder, busting an illegal hookah parlor operating despite a state-wide ban. The action occurred around 3 AM on Tuesday.
- Sex Racket Uncovered at Metro Spa:
A raid at Metro Spa exposed a prostitution racket. One woman was arrested, and four victims were rescued. Authorities are now investigating possible trafficking links.
- Drunk Driving Crackdown – ‘Operation U-Turn’:
Nagpur Police launched Operation U-Turn to control drunk driving. On its first day, 48 individuals were booked for driving under the influence.
- Investment Scam Worth ₹36.40 Lakh:
Two city residents were cheated of over ₹36 lakh in a fraudulent stock market investment scheme. A case has been registered, and investigations are underway.
- Major Drug Seizures in Dhantoli and Mankapur:
- Six suspects were arrested in a Dhantoli flat with over 100 grams of MD.
- In a separate case, Mankapur Police nabbed three individuals carrying MD powder valued at ₹3.8 lakh.
- Goon Murdered Near Gondwana Square:
A criminal was brutally murdered over a financial dispute near Gondwana Square. Police suspect local rivalries and extortion links.
- Bank Protest by MNS:
MNS workers staged a protest at Union Bank’s Seminary Hills branch after a family’s insurance claim was denied because the FIR was filed in Marathi. Protesters demanded justice and criticized linguistic discrimination.
Civic & Infrastructure
- New Vidhan Bhavan Tower Cleared:
The Maharashtra Legislative Secretariat received approval for a 14-storey administrative tower as part of the new Nagpur Vidhan Bhavan development.
- Cotton Market Redevelopment Approved:
A major transformation is in the works to convert Nagpur’s historic Cotton Market into a modern commercial complex.
- Road Resurfacing Across 10 Zones:
The NMC has approved a city-wide road redevelopment plan covering 260 roads, especially in Hudkeshwar-Narsala and adjoining areas.
- Encroachment Penalties Cross ₹79 Lakh:
The Nagpur Municipal Corporation collected ₹79.17 lakh in fines from roadside encroachers between January and June 2025.
- New Fee on Large Shop Signs:
Businesses with signboards over 20 sq. ft. may now face a monthly charge, as per NMC’s new signage policy.
- Govt. Dental College Celebrates 58th Foundation Day:
The institution marked the milestone with a special function attended by faculty and alumni.
- Unopened Women’s Hospital in Wardha Raises Eyebrows:
A fully built women’s hospital in Wardha, completed in 2019, remains non-operational, raising concerns among locals and activists.
Transport & Public Services
- Aapli Bus Hits Ridership Record:
Nagpur’s city bus service recorded 1.54 lakh passengers on Tuesday — the highest daily footfall to date.
- Nagpur Metro Crosses 10-Crore Milestone:
Since its launch in 2019, the Nagpur Metro has officially served over 10 crore riders, as per officials.
Economy, Education & Society
- 30-Acre Business Park in Development:
A new multi-acre commercial hub is being developed to boost business infrastructure in Nagpur.
- Dr. Khalatkar Wins Dr. B. C. Roy Award:
Recognized for his service in the medical field, Dr. Khalatkar received India’s highest honor for doctors.
- NEET Aspirant Suicides Raise Alarm:
Two students preparing for NEET died by suicide in separate incidents, citing academic stress. Authorities and NGOs are urging mental health support mechanisms.
Sports & Events
- Pachmarhi Monsoon Marathon Winners:
Jitendra Patle and Rituja Madavi took top spots at the Monsoon Marathon held recently.
- DKM ‘A’ Advances in Basketball Championship:
Both boys and girls teams from DKM ‘A’ have reached the next round in the district-level basketball championship.
Railways & Transit
- Nagpur-Amla MEMU to Begin from Gondhni:
A new MEMU service connecting Nagpur and Amla via Gondhni Station is scheduled to commence operations soon.
Weather Update
- More Rain Expected:
According to the IMD, Nagpur is likely to experience widespread rain until July 17, following a hot and humid pause in monsoon showers.
