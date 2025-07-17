Advertisement



From metro milestones to police crackdowns — here are the top developments from Nagpur Crime & Law Enforcement

Jail Inmate Suicide:

A 54-year-old prisoner serving a life sentence at Nagpur Central Jail died by suicide on the morning of July 15. Sources report he fashioned a noose from his undergarment’s elastic. He was reportedly under stress due to family issues and being denied leave.

Hookah Lounge Busted – 'Operation Thunder' in Action:

ACP Sunita Meshram led a late-night raid at Nimbus Lounge , Ambazari, under Operation Thunder, busting an illegal hookah parlor operating despite a state-wide ban. The action occurred around 3 AM on Tuesday.

Sex Racket Uncovered at Metro Spa:

A raid at Metro Spa exposed a prostitution racket. One woman was arrested, and four victims were rescued. Authorities are now investigating possible trafficking links.

Drunk Driving Crackdown – 'Operation U-Turn':

Nagpur Police launched Operation U-Turn to control drunk driving. On its first day, 48 individuals were booked for driving under the influence.

Investment Scam Worth ₹36.40 Lakh:

Two city residents were cheated of over ₹36 lakh in a fraudulent stock market investment scheme. A case has been registered, and investigations are underway.

Two city residents were cheated of over ₹36 lakh in a fraudulent stock market investment scheme. A case has been registered, and investigations are underway. Major Drug Seizures in Dhantoli and Mankapur: Six suspects were arrested in a Dhantoli flat with over 100 grams of MD. In a separate case, Mankapur Police nabbed three individuals carrying MD powder valued at ₹3.8 lakh.

Goon Murdered Near Gondwana Square:

A criminal was brutally murdered over a financial dispute near Gondwana Square. Police suspect local rivalries and extortion links.

Bank Protest by MNS:

MNS workers staged a protest at Union Bank’s Seminary Hills branch after a family’s insurance claim was denied because the FIR was filed in Marathi. Protesters demanded justice and criticized linguistic discrimination.

Civic & Infrastructure

New Vidhan Bhavan Tower Cleared:

The Maharashtra Legislative Secretariat received approval for a 14-storey administrative tower as part of the new Nagpur Vidhan Bhavan development.

Cotton Market Redevelopment Approved:

A major transformation is in the works to convert Nagpur’s historic Cotton Market into a modern commercial complex .

Road Resurfacing Across 10 Zones:

The NMC has approved a city-wide road redevelopment plan covering 260 roads, especially in Hudkeshwar-Narsala and adjoining areas.

Encroachment Penalties Cross ₹79 Lakh:

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation collected ₹79.17 lakh in fines from roadside encroachers between January and June 2025.

New Fee on Large Shop Signs:

Businesses with signboards over 20 sq. ft. may now face a monthly charge, as per NMC’s new signage policy.

Govt. Dental College Celebrates 58th Foundation Day:

The institution marked the milestone with a special function attended by faculty and alumni.

Unopened Women's Hospital in Wardha Raises Eyebrows:

A fully built women’s hospital in Wardha, completed in 2019, remains non-operational, raising concerns among locals and activists.

Transport & Public Services

Aapli Bus Hits Ridership Record:

Nagpur’s city bus service recorded 1.54 lakh passengers on Tuesday — the highest daily footfall to date.

Nagpur Metro Crosses 10-Crore Milestone:

Since its launch in 2019, the Nagpur Metro has officially served over 10 crore riders, as per officials.

Economy, Education & Society

30-Acre Business Park in Development:

A new multi-acre commercial hub is being developed to boost business infrastructure in Nagpur.

Dr. Khalatkar Wins Dr. B. C. Roy Award:

Recognized for his service in the medical field, Dr. Khalatkar received India’s highest honor for doctors.

NEET Aspirant Suicides Raise Alarm:

Two students preparing for NEET died by suicide in separate incidents, citing academic stress. Authorities and NGOs are urging mental health support mechanisms.

Sports & Events

Pachmarhi Monsoon Marathon Winners:

Jitendra Patle and Rituja Madavi took top spots at the Monsoon Marathon held recently.

DKM 'A' Advances in Basketball Championship:

Both boys and girls teams from DKM ‘A’ have reached the next round in the district-level basketball championship.

Railways & Transit

Nagpur-Amla MEMU to Begin from Gondhni:

A new MEMU service connecting Nagpur and Amla via Gondhni Station is scheduled to commence operations soon.

Weather Update

More Rain Expected:

According to the IMD, Nagpur is likely to experience widespread rain until July 17, following a hot and humid pause in monsoon showers.

