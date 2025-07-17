Published On : Thu, Jul 17th, 2025
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Nagpur News Today – July 15: Crime Crackdowns, Infrastructure Push, and Civic Action Drive City Updates

Advertisement

From metro milestones to police crackdowns — here are the top developments from Nagpur Crime & Law Enforcement

  • Jail Inmate Suicide:
    A 54-year-old prisoner serving a life sentence at Nagpur Central Jail died by suicide on the morning of July 15. Sources report he fashioned a noose from his undergarment’s elastic. He was reportedly under stress due to family issues and being denied leave.
  • Hookah Lounge Busted – ‘Operation Thunder’ in Action:
    ACP Sunita Meshram led a late-night raid at Nimbus Lounge, Ambazari, under Operation Thunder, busting an illegal hookah parlor operating despite a state-wide ban. The action occurred around 3 AM on Tuesday.
  • Sex Racket Uncovered at Metro Spa:
    A raid at Metro Spa exposed a prostitution racket. One woman was arrested, and four victims were rescued. Authorities are now investigating possible trafficking links.
  • Drunk Driving Crackdown – ‘Operation U-Turn’:
    Nagpur Police launched Operation U-Turn to control drunk driving. On its first day, 48 individuals were booked for driving under the influence.
  • Investment Scam Worth ₹36.40 Lakh:
    Two city residents were cheated of over ₹36 lakh in a fraudulent stock market investment scheme. A case has been registered, and investigations are underway.
  • Major Drug Seizures in Dhantoli and Mankapur:
    • Six suspects were arrested in a Dhantoli flat with over 100 grams of MD.
    • In a separate case, Mankapur Police nabbed three individuals carrying MD powder valued at ₹3.8 lakh.
  • Goon Murdered Near Gondwana Square:
    A criminal was brutally murdered over a financial dispute near Gondwana Square. Police suspect local rivalries and extortion links.
  • Bank Protest by MNS:
    MNS workers staged a protest at Union Bank’s Seminary Hills branch after a family’s insurance claim was denied because the FIR was filed in Marathi. Protesters demanded justice and criticized linguistic discrimination.

 Civic & Infrastructure

  • New Vidhan Bhavan Tower Cleared:
    The Maharashtra Legislative Secretariat received approval for a 14-storey administrative tower as part of the new Nagpur Vidhan Bhavan development.
  • Cotton Market Redevelopment Approved:
    A major transformation is in the works to convert Nagpur’s historic Cotton Market into a modern commercial complex.
  • Road Resurfacing Across 10 Zones:
    The NMC has approved a city-wide road redevelopment plan covering 260 roads, especially in Hudkeshwar-Narsala and adjoining areas.
  • Encroachment Penalties Cross ₹79 Lakh:
    The Nagpur Municipal Corporation collected ₹79.17 lakh in fines from roadside encroachers between January and June 2025.
  • New Fee on Large Shop Signs:
    Businesses with signboards over 20 sq. ft. may now face a monthly charge, as per NMC’s new signage policy.
  • Govt. Dental College Celebrates 58th Foundation Day:
    The institution marked the milestone with a special function attended by faculty and alumni.
  • Unopened Women’s Hospital in Wardha Raises Eyebrows:
    A fully built women’s hospital in Wardha, completed in 2019, remains non-operational, raising concerns among locals and activists.

 Transport & Public Services

  • Aapli Bus Hits Ridership Record:
    Nagpur’s city bus service recorded 1.54 lakh passengers on Tuesday — the highest daily footfall to date.
  • Nagpur Metro Crosses 10-Crore Milestone:
    Since its launch in 2019, the Nagpur Metro has officially served over 10 crore riders, as per officials.

 Economy, Education & Society

  • 30-Acre Business Park in Development:
    A new multi-acre commercial hub is being developed to boost business infrastructure in Nagpur.
  • Dr. Khalatkar Wins Dr. B. C. Roy Award:
    Recognized for his service in the medical field, Dr. Khalatkar received India’s highest honor for doctors.
  • NEET Aspirant Suicides Raise Alarm:
    Two students preparing for NEET died by suicide in separate incidents, citing academic stress. Authorities and NGOs are urging mental health support mechanisms.

Sports & Events

  • Pachmarhi Monsoon Marathon Winners:
    Jitendra Patle and Rituja Madavi took top spots at the Monsoon Marathon held recently.
  • DKM ‘A’ Advances in Basketball Championship:
    Both boys and girls teams from DKM ‘A’ have reached the next round in the district-level basketball championship.

Railways & Transit

  • Nagpur-Amla MEMU to Begin from Gondhni:
    A new MEMU service connecting Nagpur and Amla via Gondhni Station is scheduled to commence operations soon.

Weather Update

  • More Rain Expected:
    According to the IMD, Nagpur is likely to experience widespread rain until July 17, following a hot and humid pause in monsoon showers.

Today’s Horoscope – General Wellness

Aries: Focus on calm—pausing amidst storms of activity (literal and figurative) can clear the mind.
Taurus: Watch your health. Heat and humidity may weigh; hydrate and rest.
Gemini: Sharp wit benefits negotiations—today may bring civic or social debates.
Cancer: Turn turbulence into action—address ongoing reforms or reforms at home.
Leo: Leadership is calling—support colleagues or family members needing direction.
Virgo: Attention to detail can help spot issues, whether in finance, health, or household tasks.
Libra: Social charm shines through—your positivity will be contagious.
Scorpio: Stay grounded—rising tensions may tempt rash speech; pause before reacting.
Sagittarius: Adventure within reach—good day for planning future goals or weekend travel prep.
Capricorn: Structure your day—checklists and tasks help steer through civic updates.
Aquarius: Community matters—offer support in local issues like road repairs or health drives.
Pisces: Emotionally intuitive—listen to your inner guidance regarding personal and public matters.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Gold Rate
15 july 2025
Gold 24 KT 98,200 /-
Gold 22 KT 91,300 /-
Silver/Kg 1,12,500/-
Platinum 44,000/-
Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above