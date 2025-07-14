Published On : Mon, Jul 14th, 2025
Nagpur News Today – July 14, 2025 | Metro Progress, Cyber Crime, and UNESCO Recognition

Here are some of the top news headlines from Nagpur as of July 14, 2025:

Local & Civic Updates

  • Maratha Forts Achieve UNESCO Recognition: Several historic Maratha forts, including those near Nagpur, have officially been added to the UNESCO World Heritage List, boosting the region’s cultural significance and tourism potential.
  • Amravati Road Flyover Nearing Completion: Load testing is currently underway, marking a key step toward easing traffic congestion on one of the city’s busiest roads.
  • Better Rain Preparedness This Year: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) claims the city is better prepared to manage heavy rainfall this year compared to last monsoon’s emergency relief situation.
  • NMC Clears Flooded Underpasses: Following intense rainfall earlier this week, NMC teams successfully cleaned multiple waterlogged underbridges, restoring traffic flow.
  • Public Floods Gadkari’s Janata Darbar with Complaints: Citizens voiced concerns about drainage, potholes, infrastructure, and civic issues at Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s public grievance meet.
  • Senior Citizen Dies at Swimming Pool: An elderly man tragically passed away due to a health emergency at the Ambazari NIT Swimming Pool.

Crime & Law Enforcement

  • Online Betting Racket Busted: Chhattisgarh Police arrested six bookies operating a betting racket from Nagpur via the Shiva Book App, with transactions potentially reaching ₹20 crore.
  • Attempted Digital Arrest Scam: Former Bombay HC Judge Justice Vijay Daga was targeted by cyber criminals who attempted to extort ₹2 crore through a fake digital arrest threat.
  • Shalarth ID Scam Chargesheet Filed: A 400-page chargesheet has been submitted against 8 accused individuals in the Shalarth employee identity scam.
  • Jaripatka Theft Incident: Valuables worth ₹1.81 lakh were stolen from a residence in the Jaripatka area, continuing the trend of petty thefts across the city.

Business & Development

  • Siemens Bags Metro Orders Worth ₹773 Crore: Siemens will deliver advanced signaling and telecom solutions for Nagpur Metro Phase 2, accelerating progress on public transportation infrastructure.
  • Adani Revives Butibori Power Plant: After acquiring the unit, Adani Power has resumed operations and begun supplying electricity to the grid.
  • Greenfield Commercial Project Launched: Karan Kothari Business Park, Central India’s first greenfield commercial development, is being inaugurated in Nagpur—expected to boost local business opportunities.

Sports & Recognition

  • Divya Deshmukh Advances in Chess World Cup: International Master Divya Deshmukh has moved into the third round of the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 being held in Georgia.
  • India’s Victory at FIBA Asia Cup: The Indian women’s basketball team, which may include Nagpur talent, defeated Kazakhstan in an impressive showing at the FIBA Asia Cup

 

 

