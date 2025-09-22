Here are some of the latest news updates from Nagpur for Monday, September 22, 2025. From civic campaigns and controversial flyovers to a major defense project in MIHAN, police crackdowns, and political debates, the city saw significant developments across multiple sectors.

Civic and Infrastructure

Flyover construction sparks controversy: The Indora-Dighori flyover has drawn criticism after one section appeared to cut dangerously close to a balcony in Ashok Nagar. Officials claim the balcony is an encroachment.

NMC tackles garbage hotspots: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) launched a campaign to clear 200 "Garbage Vulnerable Points" across the city, though citizens remain skeptical due to recurring waste issues near markets and shops.

Expansion of Vidhan Bhavan planned: Authorities held a meeting to expedite clearances for the expansion of Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur.

Authorities held a meeting to expedite clearances for the expansion of Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur. New RTO flyover inaugurated: Named after Dr. Shrikant Jichkar, the newly opened flyover aims to reduce congestion on Amravati Road.

Business and Development

Defense project boost for MIHAN: Solar Group was allotted 223 acres in MIHAN SEZ for defense and aerospace projects, including unmanned aerial systems. The venture is expected to create 6,825 jobs.

Rainy Navratri predicted: The IMD forecast moderate rains in Nagpur and Vidarbha during Navratri. While most of the region saw sufficient rainfall this monsoon, some districts still face a deficit.

Crime and Law Enforcement

Murder case uncovers family plot: Police arrested a man and his wife for killing his brother and trying to pass it off as suicide, allegedly over disputes related to drinking habits.

Minor arrested with weapons: Ambazari police detained a minor with a pistol and bullets, leading investigators to a larger gunrunning network.

Hospital scam uncovered: An FIR was registered against 18 doctors and staff at Meditrina Hospital for allegedly siphoning off ₹16.83 crore through fake bills.

An FIR was registered against 18 doctors and staff at Meditrina Hospital for allegedly siphoning off ₹16.83 crore through fake bills. Operation Shakti launched: Nagpur City Police rolled out “Operation Shakti” to intensify action against human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

Politics

Gadkari on reservation and honesty: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari remarked that he was glad not to have availed reservation benefits and emphasized honesty as a key value in politics.

MLC alleges corruption: MLC Joshi accused the Maharashtra Olympic Association of corruption, demanding accountability.

Nagpur Gold Rate (September 22, 2025)

22 Carat Gold: ₹5,645 per gram

24 Carat Gold: ₹6,155 per gram

Horoscope (Monday, September 22, 2025)