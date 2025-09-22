Here are some of the latest news updates from Nagpur for Monday, September 22, 2025. From civic campaigns and controversial flyovers to a major defense project in MIHAN, police crackdowns, and political debates, the city saw significant developments across multiple sectors.
Civic and Infrastructure
- Flyover construction sparks controversy: The Indora-Dighori flyover has drawn criticism after one section appeared to cut dangerously close to a balcony in Ashok Nagar. Officials claim the balcony is an encroachment.
- NMC tackles garbage hotspots: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) launched a campaign to clear 200 “Garbage Vulnerable Points” across the city, though citizens remain skeptical due to recurring waste issues near markets and shops.
- Expansion of Vidhan Bhavan planned: Authorities held a meeting to expedite clearances for the expansion of Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur.
- New RTO flyover inaugurated: Named after Dr. Shrikant Jichkar, the newly opened flyover aims to reduce congestion on Amravati Road.
Business and Development
- Defense project boost for MIHAN: Solar Group was allotted 223 acres in MIHAN SEZ for defense and aerospace projects, including unmanned aerial systems. The venture is expected to create 6,825 jobs.
- Rainy Navratri predicted: The IMD forecast moderate rains in Nagpur and Vidarbha during Navratri. While most of the region saw sufficient rainfall this monsoon, some districts still face a deficit.
Crime and Law Enforcement
- Murder case uncovers family plot: Police arrested a man and his wife for killing his brother and trying to pass it off as suicide, allegedly over disputes related to drinking habits.
- Minor arrested with weapons: Ambazari police detained a minor with a pistol and bullets, leading investigators to a larger gunrunning network.
- Hospital scam uncovered: An FIR was registered against 18 doctors and staff at Meditrina Hospital for allegedly siphoning off ₹16.83 crore through fake bills.
- Operation Shakti launched: Nagpur City Police rolled out “Operation Shakti” to intensify action against human trafficking and sexual exploitation.
Politics
- Gadkari on reservation and honesty: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari remarked that he was glad not to have availed reservation benefits and emphasized honesty as a key value in politics.
- MLC alleges corruption: MLC Joshi accused the Maharashtra Olympic Association of corruption, demanding accountability.
Nagpur Gold Rate (September 22, 2025)
- 22 Carat Gold: ₹5,645 per gram
- 24 Carat Gold: ₹6,155 per gram
