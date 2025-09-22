Published On : Mon, Sep 22nd, 2025
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Nagpur News Roundup: Civic Issues, Crime, Politics, Business & More

Here are some of the latest news updates from Nagpur for Monday, September 22, 2025. From civic campaigns and controversial flyovers to a major defense project in MIHAN, police crackdowns, and political debates, the city saw significant developments across multiple sectors.

Civic and Infrastructure

  • Flyover construction sparks controversy: The Indora-Dighori flyover has drawn criticism after one section appeared to cut dangerously close to a balcony in Ashok Nagar. Officials claim the balcony is an encroachment.
  • NMC tackles garbage hotspots: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) launched a campaign to clear 200 “Garbage Vulnerable Points” across the city, though citizens remain skeptical due to recurring waste issues near markets and shops.
  • Expansion of Vidhan Bhavan planned: Authorities held a meeting to expedite clearances for the expansion of Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur.
  • New RTO flyover inaugurated: Named after Dr. Shrikant Jichkar, the newly opened flyover aims to reduce congestion on Amravati Road.

Business and Development

  • Defense project boost for MIHAN: Solar Group was allotted 223 acres in MIHAN SEZ for defense and aerospace projects, including unmanned aerial systems. The venture is expected to create 6,825 jobs.
  • Rainy Navratri predicted: The IMD forecast moderate rains in Nagpur and Vidarbha during Navratri. While most of the region saw sufficient rainfall this monsoon, some districts still face a deficit.

Crime and Law Enforcement

  • Murder case uncovers family plot: Police arrested a man and his wife for killing his brother and trying to pass it off as suicide, allegedly over disputes related to drinking habits.
  • Minor arrested with weapons: Ambazari police detained a minor with a pistol and bullets, leading investigators to a larger gunrunning network.
  • Hospital scam uncovered: An FIR was registered against 18 doctors and staff at Meditrina Hospital for allegedly siphoning off ₹16.83 crore through fake bills.
  • Operation Shakti launched: Nagpur City Police rolled out “Operation Shakti” to intensify action against human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

Politics

  • Gadkari on reservation and honesty: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari remarked that he was glad not to have availed reservation benefits and emphasized honesty as a key value in politics.
  • MLC alleges corruption: MLC Joshi accused the Maharashtra Olympic Association of corruption, demanding accountability.

Nagpur Gold Rate (September 22, 2025)

  • 22 Carat Gold: ₹5,645 per gram
  • 24 Carat Gold: ₹6,155 per gram

Horoscope (Monday, September 22, 2025)

  • Aries: A day of good news and career progress. Stay focused.
  • Taurus: Financially stable day; avoid unnecessary spending.
  • Gemini: Strong communication skills help resolve issues.
  • Cancer: Health concerns may arise; take rest.
  • Leo: Favorable for networking and professional growth.
  • Virgo: Family matters demand attention; patience needed.
  • Libra: Travel plans may bring positive opportunities.
  • Scorpio: Investments may not yield immediate returns; be cautious.
  • Sagittarius: Leadership roles favored, strong teamwork expected.
  • Capricorn: Maintain focus at work, avoid delays.
  • Aquarius: Love and relationships take center stage.
  • Pisces: Spiritual pursuits and inner peace will guide you.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Gold Rate
19 Sept 2025
Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,10,300 /-
Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,02,600 /-
Silver/Kg ₹ 1,29,600/-
Platinum ₹ 48,000/-
Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above