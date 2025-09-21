Here are some of the latest news updates from Nagpur for Sunday, September 21, 2025. The city witnessed a mix of civic actions, crime crackdowns, political debates, and business developments. From hawker removals in Sitabuldi to revelations in the Meditrina Hospital scam and major defense projects in MIHAN, Nagpur’s day was eventful.

City and Civic Developments

Police block Sitabuldi hawkers: Police and the NMC prevented hawkers from returning to the Sitabuldi Main Road, detaining 39 hawkers during the action.

Police and the NMC prevented hawkers from returning to the Sitabuldi Main Road, detaining 39 hawkers during the action. Minor driver’s mother fined: A judicial magistrate fined the mother of a 17-year-old caught driving a two-wheeler without a license ₹30,000.

A judicial magistrate fined the mother of a 17-year-old caught driving a two-wheeler without a license ₹30,000. Garden rejuvenation: The Beltarodi Besa-Pipla Nagar Panchayat has begun fixing neglected parks, starting with Taywade Layout Garden.

The Beltarodi Besa-Pipla Nagar Panchayat has begun fixing neglected parks, starting with Taywade Layout Garden. Godrej Properties ordered to pay ₹244 crore: In the Anandam World City project dispute, Godrej Properties has been ordered to pay ₹244 crore with 12% interest.

In the Anandam World City project dispute, Godrej Properties has been ordered to pay ₹244 crore with 12% interest. Flyover controversy: A flyover in Ashok Nagar sparked debate after appearing to cut through a house balcony; NHAI said the balcony was an encroachment.

Crime and Law Enforcement

Gunrunning ring exposed: A teen detained with pistols for a photoshoot led police to bust a gunrunning ring, seizing more weapons and arresting others.

A teen detained with pistols for a photoshoot led police to bust a gunrunning ring, seizing more weapons and arresting others. Youth killed in group clash: A 31-year-old man was stabbed to death in Saoner over an Instagram dispute; five people were arrested.

A 31-year-old man was stabbed to death in Saoner over an Instagram dispute; five people were arrested. Meditrina Hospital scam: An FIR was filed against 18 doctors and staff for allegedly embezzling ₹16.83 crore using fake bills.

Political and Social News

VHP Garba advisory: VHP issued guidelines asking Garba organizers to allow only Hindus, with Aadhaar checks and tilak application at entry.

VHP issued guidelines asking Garba organizers to allow only Hindus, with Aadhaar checks and tilak application at entry. Wadettiwar’s allegations: Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar accused Mahayuti ministers of facilitating fake OBC certificates and neglecting farmer compensation.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar accused Mahayuti ministers of facilitating fake OBC certificates and neglecting farmer compensation. Farmer compensation assured: Maharashtra’s Agriculture Minister, Dattatreya Bharane, assured Vidarbha farmers compensation for crop losses due to heavy rains.

Business and Industry

Defense projects in MIHAN: Solar Group received 223 acres in MIHAN SEZ for defense and aerospace projects, including unmanned aerial systems, expected to generate thousands of jobs.

Nagpur Gold Rate (September 21, 2025)

22 Carat Gold: ₹5,630 per gram

24 Carat Gold: ₹6,140 per gram

Horoscope (Sunday, September 21, 2025)