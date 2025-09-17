Published On : Wed, Sep 17th, 2025
Nagpur Faces Civic Woes Amid Heavy Rains, Flyover Row, and Safety Concerns

Nagpur:  A day marked by civic chaos, safety concerns, and cultural vibrancy kept the city in the spotlight. From heavy rains exposing the fragile drainage system to a controversial flyover construction sparking demolition orders, Nagpur witnessed both turmoil and festivity. Law enforcement cracked down on impersonators, rackets, and unsafe school transport, while Janmashtami celebrations brought a festive spirit to the city. Here’s your full roundup along with today’s gold rates and horoscope update.

  • Flyover construction sparks controversy: A newly built ₹998-crore flyover came out nearly level with a resident’s balcony at Ashok Square. The NHAI stated the balcony was unauthorized and ordered its demolition.
  • Heavy rains cause flooding: Torrential rainfall on Tuesday caused major waterlogging across the city, disrupting traffic and causing power outages.
  • Tragic drowning: A 19-year-old youth died after accidentally falling into a flooded construction pit in the Deputy Signal area during the downpour.

Infrastructure and Civic Issues

  • Pardi underpass collapse: The ₹665-crore Pardi underpass, completed just months ago, has already seen partial structural failure.
  • Amrit Bharat Express halt: The affordable Amrit Bharat Express will now halt at Nagpur, connecting the city to Jogbani (Bihar) and Erode (Tamil Nadu).
  • RTO crackdown: 37 school buses and vans have been penalized for safety lapses after a recent accident near Gorewada-Mankapur.

Law and Order

  • Fake cop nabbed: A man extorting ₹28,000 by posing as a police officer was arrested by the Crime Branch.
  • Sex racket busted: Police uncovered a prostitution ring at an OYO hotel and arrested three accused.
  • Ex-DGP launches book: Former DGP Sivanandhan released his book The Brahmastra Unleashed in Nagpur.

Culture and Events

  • Janmashtami Dahi Handi: Massive crowds celebrated Janmashtami at Laxmi Bhawan and Badkas Square.
  • Garba row: Organizers of the “Dholida Garba Utsav” issued an apology after Bajrang Dal protested a promotional video.

Local Administration

  • ‘Beggar Free Campaign’: The administration launched a program to educate children found begging.
  • ‘No PUC, No Fuel’: Maharashtra will enforce the rule to prevent fuel supply to vehicles without valid Pollution Under Control certificates.

Gold Rate in Nagpur (Sept 17, 2025)

  • 22 Carat Gold: ₹5,595 per gram
  • 24 Carat Gold: ₹6,110 per gram

Horoscope – September 17, 2025

  • Aries ♈: Avoid impulsive spending, focus on savings.
  • Taurus ♉: A good day for work-related recognition.
  • Gemini ♊: Travel plans may get delayed; stay flexible.
  • Cancer ♋: Strong family bonding and harmony indicated.
  • Leo ♌: Professional growth opportunities on the horizon.
  • Virgo ♍: Health requires attention, avoid overexertion.
  • Libra ♎: Favorable time for partnerships and teamwork.
  • Scorpio ♏: Financial stability improves, but spend wisely.
  • Sagittarius ♐: Expect positive news in career matters.
  • Capricorn ♑: Focus on long-term planning for investments.
  • Aquarius ♒: Social interactions bring new opportunities.
  • Pisces ♓: Creativity and intuition guide you well today.

 

 

