Nagpur: A day marked by civic chaos, safety concerns, and cultural vibrancy kept the city in the spotlight. From heavy rains exposing the fragile drainage system to a controversial flyover construction sparking demolition orders, Nagpur witnessed both turmoil and festivity. Law enforcement cracked down on impersonators, rackets, and unsafe school transport, while Janmashtami celebrations brought a festive spirit to the city. Here’s your full roundup along with today’s gold rates and horoscope update.

Flyover construction sparks controversy : A newly built ₹998-crore flyover came out nearly level with a resident’s balcony at Ashok Square. The NHAI stated the balcony was unauthorized and ordered its demolition.

: A newly built ₹998-crore flyover came out nearly level with a resident’s balcony at Ashok Square. The NHAI stated the balcony was unauthorized and ordered its demolition. Heavy rains cause flooding : Torrential rainfall on Tuesday caused major waterlogging across the city, disrupting traffic and causing power outages.

: Torrential rainfall on Tuesday caused major waterlogging across the city, disrupting traffic and causing power outages. Tragic drowning: A 19-year-old youth died after accidentally falling into a flooded construction pit in the Deputy Signal area during the downpour.

Infrastructure and Civic Issues

Pardi underpass collapse : The ₹665-crore Pardi underpass, completed just months ago, has already seen partial structural failure.

: The ₹665-crore Pardi underpass, completed just months ago, has already seen partial structural failure. Amrit Bharat Express halt : The affordable Amrit Bharat Express will now halt at Nagpur, connecting the city to Jogbani (Bihar) and Erode (Tamil Nadu).

: The affordable Amrit Bharat Express will now halt at Nagpur, connecting the city to Jogbani (Bihar) and Erode (Tamil Nadu). RTO crackdown: 37 school buses and vans have been penalized for safety lapses after a recent accident near Gorewada-Mankapur.

Law and Order

Fake cop nabbed : A man extorting ₹28,000 by posing as a police officer was arrested by the Crime Branch.

: A man extorting ₹28,000 by posing as a police officer was arrested by the Crime Branch. Sex racket busted : Police uncovered a prostitution ring at an OYO hotel and arrested three accused.

: Police uncovered a prostitution ring at an OYO hotel and arrested three accused. Ex-DGP launches book: Former DGP Sivanandhan released his book The Brahmastra Unleashed in Nagpur.

Culture and Events

Janmashtami Dahi Handi : Massive crowds celebrated Janmashtami at Laxmi Bhawan and Badkas Square.

: Massive crowds celebrated Janmashtami at Laxmi Bhawan and Badkas Square. Garba row: Organizers of the “Dholida Garba Utsav” issued an apology after Bajrang Dal protested a promotional video.

Local Administration

‘Beggar Free Campaign’ : The administration launched a program to educate children found begging.

: The administration launched a program to educate children found begging. ‘No PUC, No Fuel’: Maharashtra will enforce the rule to prevent fuel supply to vehicles without valid Pollution Under Control certificates.

Gold Rate in Nagpur (Sept 17, 2025)

22 Carat Gold : ₹5,595 per gram

: ₹5,595 per gram 24 Carat Gold: ₹6,110 per gram

Horoscope – September 17, 2025

Aries ♈ : Avoid impulsive spending, focus on savings.

: Avoid impulsive spending, focus on savings. Taurus ♉ : A good day for work-related recognition.

: A good day for work-related recognition. Gemini ♊ : Travel plans may get delayed; stay flexible.

: Travel plans may get delayed; stay flexible. Cancer ♋ : Strong family bonding and harmony indicated.

: Strong family bonding and harmony indicated. Leo ♌ : Professional growth opportunities on the horizon.

: Professional growth opportunities on the horizon. Virgo ♍ : Health requires attention, avoid overexertion.

: Health requires attention, avoid overexertion. Libra ♎ : Favorable time for partnerships and teamwork.

: Favorable time for partnerships and teamwork. Scorpio ♏ : Financial stability improves, but spend wisely.

: Financial stability improves, but spend wisely. Sagittarius ♐ : Expect positive news in career matters.

: Expect positive news in career matters. Capricorn ♑ : Focus on long-term planning for investments.

: Focus on long-term planning for investments. Aquarius ♒ : Social interactions bring new opportunities.

: Social interactions bring new opportunities. Pisces ♓: Creativity and intuition guide you well today.