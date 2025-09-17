Nagpur: A day marked by civic chaos, safety concerns, and cultural vibrancy kept the city in the spotlight. From heavy rains exposing the fragile drainage system to a controversial flyover construction sparking demolition orders, Nagpur witnessed both turmoil and festivity. Law enforcement cracked down on impersonators, rackets, and unsafe school transport, while Janmashtami celebrations brought a festive spirit to the city. Here’s your full roundup along with today’s gold rates and horoscope update.
- Flyover construction sparks controversy: A newly built ₹998-crore flyover came out nearly level with a resident’s balcony at Ashok Square. The NHAI stated the balcony was unauthorized and ordered its demolition.
- Heavy rains cause flooding: Torrential rainfall on Tuesday caused major waterlogging across the city, disrupting traffic and causing power outages.
- Tragic drowning: A 19-year-old youth died after accidentally falling into a flooded construction pit in the Deputy Signal area during the downpour.
Infrastructure and Civic Issues
- Pardi underpass collapse: The ₹665-crore Pardi underpass, completed just months ago, has already seen partial structural failure.
- Amrit Bharat Express halt: The affordable Amrit Bharat Express will now halt at Nagpur, connecting the city to Jogbani (Bihar) and Erode (Tamil Nadu).
- RTO crackdown: 37 school buses and vans have been penalized for safety lapses after a recent accident near Gorewada-Mankapur.
Law and Order
- Fake cop nabbed: A man extorting ₹28,000 by posing as a police officer was arrested by the Crime Branch.
- Sex racket busted: Police uncovered a prostitution ring at an OYO hotel and arrested three accused.
- Ex-DGP launches book: Former DGP Sivanandhan released his book The Brahmastra Unleashed in Nagpur.
Culture and Events
- Janmashtami Dahi Handi: Massive crowds celebrated Janmashtami at Laxmi Bhawan and Badkas Square.
- Garba row: Organizers of the “Dholida Garba Utsav” issued an apology after Bajrang Dal protested a promotional video.
Local Administration
- ‘Beggar Free Campaign’: The administration launched a program to educate children found begging.
- ‘No PUC, No Fuel’: Maharashtra will enforce the rule to prevent fuel supply to vehicles without valid Pollution Under Control certificates.
