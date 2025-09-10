Nagpur experienced a mix of civic developments, law-and-order cases, festive updates, and weather relief over the past 24 hours. From a drunk driver threatening a traffic cop in Gadkari’s name to the naming of a new flyover, the city also welcomed much-needed rain after days of humidity.
Law and Order
- Drunk driver threatens traffic cop: A man under the influence attacked a traffic policeman and invoked Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s name to avoid action. Police have booked him.
- Body found: A decomposed body of an unidentified 50-year-old man was recovered from a ruin. Police have launched an investigation.
- Bus driver arrested: A bus driver was arrested for abducting a minor girl in connection with a love affair.
Civic and Infrastructure
- New flyover named: The PWD has named the newly constructed flyover at Automotive Square as “Dnyanyogi Late Shrikant Jichkar Flyover.” Its official inauguration is expected shortly.
Weather
- Heavy rainfall: After a week of sweltering humidity, Nagpur witnessed heavy showers on September 9, bringing relief to residents and replenishing water bodies.
Festivals and Community
- Eco-friendly Ganesh Visarjan: The city observed a devotional and disciplined immersion. Over 1.62 lakh idols were immersed in 419 artificial ponds, while more than 200 tons of nirmalya (flower offerings) were collected for composting.
National Connection
- New Vice President elected: NDA’s C. P. Radhakrishnan has been elected as the 17th Vice President of India, securing 452 votes in the by-election.
