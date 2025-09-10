Nagpur experienced a mix of civic developments, law-and-order cases, festive updates, and weather relief over the past 24 hours. From a drunk driver threatening a traffic cop in Gadkari’s name to the naming of a new flyover, the city also welcomed much-needed rain after days of humidity.

Law and Order

Drunk driver threatens traffic cop : A man under the influence attacked a traffic policeman and invoked Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s name to avoid action. Police have booked him.

: A man under the influence attacked a traffic policeman and invoked Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s name to avoid action. Police have booked him. Body found : A decomposed body of an unidentified 50-year-old man was recovered from a ruin. Police have launched an investigation.

: A decomposed body of an unidentified 50-year-old man was recovered from a ruin. Police have launched an investigation. Bus driver arrested: A bus driver was arrested for abducting a minor girl in connection with a love affair.

Civic and Infrastructure

New flyover named: The PWD has named the newly constructed flyover at Automotive Square as “Dnyanyogi Late Shrikant Jichkar Flyover.” Its official inauguration is expected shortly.

Weather

Heavy rainfall: After a week of sweltering humidity, Nagpur witnessed heavy showers on September 9, bringing relief to residents and replenishing water bodies.

Festivals and Community

Eco-friendly Ganesh Visarjan: The city observed a devotional and disciplined immersion. Over 1.62 lakh idols were immersed in 419 artificial ponds, while more than 200 tons of nirmalya (flower offerings) were collected for composting.

National Connection

New Vice President elected: NDA’s C. P. Radhakrishnan has been elected as the 17th Vice President of India, securing 452 votes in the by-election.

