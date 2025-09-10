Published On : Wed, Sep 10th, 2025
Nagpur News: Drunk Driver Threatens Cop, Flyover Named, Heavy Rainfall Brings Relief

Nagpur experienced a mix of civic developments, law-and-order cases, festive updates, and weather relief over the past 24 hours. From a drunk driver threatening a traffic cop in Gadkari’s name to the naming of a new flyover, the city also welcomed much-needed rain after days of humidity.

 Law and Order

  • Drunk driver threatens traffic cop: A man under the influence attacked a traffic policeman and invoked Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s name to avoid action. Police have booked him.
  • Body found: A decomposed body of an unidentified 50-year-old man was recovered from a ruin. Police have launched an investigation.
  • Bus driver arrested: A bus driver was arrested for abducting a minor girl in connection with a love affair.

Civic and Infrastructure

  • New flyover named: The PWD has named the newly constructed flyover at Automotive Square as “Dnyanyogi Late Shrikant Jichkar Flyover.” Its official inauguration is expected shortly.

Weather

  • Heavy rainfall: After a week of sweltering humidity, Nagpur witnessed heavy showers on September 9, bringing relief to residents and replenishing water bodies.

 Festivals and Community

  • Eco-friendly Ganesh Visarjan: The city observed a devotional and disciplined immersion. Over 1.62 lakh idols were immersed in 419 artificial ponds, while more than 200 tons of nirmalya (flower offerings) were collected for composting.

National Connection

  • New Vice President elected: NDA’s C. P. Radhakrishnan has been elected as the 17th Vice President of India, securing 452 votes in the by-election.

Gold Rate
18 Aug 2025
Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /-
Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /-
Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/-
Platinum ₹ 48,000/-
Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above
