Cyber Warriors from PCE Lead Cyber-Crime Awareness Drive at Nagpur School

Nagpur: In a major initiative to strengthen cyber safety awareness among students, Cyber Warriors Yashashvi Baindwar and Mantasha Khan from Priyadarshini College of Engineering (PCE), Nagpur, organized a comprehensive cyber-crime awareness program at Taywade Public School.

The program was conducted under the Cyber Shiksha for Cyber Suraksha campaign, spearheaded by Quick Heal Foundation in collaboration with Maharashtra Cyber. The campaign focuses on educating young minds about the increasing risks in the digital world.

Speaking at the event, School Principal Mrs. Prerna Jha thanked the campaign organizers and underlined the importance of cyber awareness. “In today’s digital age, it is imperative that our students are equipped with the knowledge and tools to navigate the online world safely,” she said.

The Cyber Warriors educated students about key issues such as online scams, phishing, identity theft, and cyberbullying. They also shared practical tips on creating strong passwords, identifying suspicious emails and links, and securing social media privacy settings.

The session was interactive, featuring real-life case studies and engaging activities, which encouraged students to participate actively and ask questions about online safety.

Senior dignitaries including Dr. Satish Chaturvedi (Chairman, LTJSS), Dr. Abha Chaturvedi (Secretary, LTJSS), Shri Dushyant Chaturvedi (Director – Governing Body, LTJSS), Shri Abhijit Deshmukh (Director, LTJSS), Dr. Vivek Nanoti (Director of Engineering, LTJSS), Dr. Shrikrishna Dhale (Principal, PCE), Dr. Bhagyashree Dharaskar (Coordinator, PCE), along with Quick Heal Foundation leaders Mrs. Anupama Katkar (Chairperson), Mr. Ajay Shrike, and Mrs. Gayatri Keskar, praised the initiative and congratulated the Cyber Warriors for their efforts in promoting cyber safety among school students.