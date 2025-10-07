Toxic cough syrup tragedy: A medical emergency has emerged in Nagpur hospitals after several children from Madhya Pradesh were admitted with acute kidney failure, allegedly caused by toxic cough syrup. Earlier, multiple child deaths were reported from a suspected Coldrif syrup batch, now banned by the Maharashtra FDA. Authorities have launched a probe, and a complaint has been filed against the manufacturer.
Nagpur–Gondia Expressway approved: The Maharashtra government has sanctioned the ₹3,162 crore Nagpur–Gondia Expressway project, aimed at improving connectivity and cutting travel time across eastern Vidarbha.
24-hour water supply shutdown: The GH–Medical feeder zone in Nagpur will face a 24-hour water shutdown from October 7 to 8, due to interconnection work. Citizens have been advised to store adequate water.
New Nagpur Project land acquisition: The Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) has acquired 260 hectares for the New Nagpur Project, with plans to secure 90% of total land by year-end.
NMC ward boundaries controversy: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has finalized ward boundaries for the 2025 civic elections, prompting allegations of political bias. A petition is expected in the Bombay High Court challenging the decision.
Crime and Court Proceedings
Dr. Sameer Paltewar arrested: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested Dr. Sameer Paltewar in connection with a ₹17 crore Meditrina Hospital fund diversion case. His bail plea, along with that of 13 co-accused, was rejected by the court.
International trade fraud: A Nagpur-based businessman was defrauded of ₹18 crore in an international trade scam, where a fake import deal involving urad dal was orchestrated.
Sex racket busted in Hudkeshwar: Police raided a Hudkeshwar location, arresting two people and rescuing one woman from a prostitution racket.
Stalker incident at Mayo Hospital: A security scare erupted when a stalker attempted to enter a girls’ hostel at Mayo Hospital. The accused fled the scene, and police are conducting a manhunt.
Nagpur couple killed in Italy: A tragic car accident in Grosseto, Italy, claimed the lives of Javed and Nadra Akhtar, Nagpur-based entrepreneurs. Their daughter remains in critical condition, while two sons escaped with minor injuries.
Civic, Political & Social Updates
Merchants praise Chief Minister: Members of the Sitabuldi Merchants Association met CM Devendra Fadnavis to express gratitude for his prompt action on the hawker regulation issue.
RSS Vijayadashami event draws global guests: The RSS centenary Vijayadashami celebration saw participation from foreign delegates, religious leaders, and international journalists, emphasizing India’s cultural unity and global outreach.
New road safety campaign: Following a rise in hit-and-run cases, Nagpur Traffic Police have launched a “Drive Safe Nagpur” campaign focusing on helmet compliance and night-time monitoring.
Sports
FIDE World Cup wildcard:Grandmaster Raunak Sadhwani from Nagpur has received a wildcard entry to the FIDE World Cup, marking another milestone for the city’s chess community.
Vidarbha wins Irani Cup: The Vidarbha cricket team clinched their third Irani Cup title, defeating the Rest of India by a decisive margin. Local fans celebrated the historic win across social media and city clubs.
Nagpur Gold Rate Today – October 7, 2025
22 Carat Gold: ₹5,695 per gram
24 Carat Gold: ₹6,220 per gram
Silver: ₹78.70 per gram (Rates may vary across jewellers and purity levels.)
