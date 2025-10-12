NMC Launches Diwali Cleanliness Drive & Redevelopment Projects

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has initiated the “Clean Diwali, Happy Diwali” campaign, focusing on festive waste management. Additionally, the redevelopment of 11 major traffic intersections is set to be completed by the end of November to ease congestion.

Police Reorganization to Enhance Urban Safety

The Nagpur City Police are expanding their operational areas by adding new zones and outposts to effectively manage urban challenges and high-risk areas.

Health Authorities Investigate Child Deaths Linked to Suspected AES

Health authorities are investigating 14 child deaths reported in Nagpur and Chhindwara hospitals over the past month, potentially linked to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) and a toxic cough syrup. The pharma director has been brought to Nagpur for questioning.

Gold Rate 11 Oct 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,21,800/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,13,300/- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,66,700/- Platinum ₹ 52,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

OBC Groups Rally Against Maratha Reservation GR

A massive rally was held in Nagpur by OBC groups demanding the cancellation of the Maratha reservation Government Resolution (GR).

Crime & Law Enforcement

Sex Racket Busted on Bhandara Road

Under “Operation Shakti,” the Nagpur Crime Branch raided a restaurant on Bhandara Road, arresting four individuals and rescuing women involved in the racket.

Transport & Infrastructure

RTO Cracks Down on Illegal Private and School Buses

The Nagpur Regional Transport Office (RTO) has intensified action against unauthorized private and school buses, seizing or fining hundreds of vehicles lacking valid documentation and fitness certificates.

Events & Lifestyle

ExploreYou Nagpur Hosts Open Mic Today

Local event group ExploreYou Nagpur is organizing an Open Mic event today at Agent Jack’s Bar, providing a platform for young poets, singers, and comedians to showcase their talent.

Gold Rate (as of October 12, 2025)

24K Gold : ₹12,508 per gram

: ₹12,508 per gram 22K Gold : ₹11,465 per gram

: ₹11,465 per gram 18K Gold: ₹9,381 per gram

Horoscope for October 12, 2025