As September turns to October 2025, Nagpur is witnessing a mix of spiritual celebrations, infrastructure growth, police crackdowns, and pressing civic concerns. Preparations for Dhammachakra Pravartan Din are underway, major flyovers are being inaugurated, and authorities are battling financial shortfalls and rising crime cases.

Festival and Religious Events

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din : Central Railway is operating special trains to Deekshabhoomi on October 2 to manage the large crowds of devotees.

: Central Railway is operating on October 2 to manage the large crowds of devotees. RSS Centenary Celebrations: Nagpur hosted events marking the RSS centenary, including a unique recording of the RSS prayer by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Infrastructure and Development

New Dragon Temple Flyover : A new rail flyover in Kamthi has been inaugurated, improving connectivity to the famous Dragon Temple .

: A new rail flyover in Kamthi has been inaugurated, improving connectivity to the . Rafale Aerospace Hub : Reports suggest Nagpur is on track to become India’s hub for Rafale jet manufacturing and assembly under the MIHAN project.

: Reports suggest Nagpur is on track to become under the MIHAN project. Nagpur Station Redevelopment : Plans unveiled for an airport-style elevated plaza at Nagpur Railway Station to link all platforms.

: Plans unveiled for an at Nagpur Railway Station to link all platforms. Hingna Land Price Surge : The announcement of the “New Nagpur” project has led to rising real estate rates in Hingna.

: The announcement of the has led to rising real estate rates in Hingna. Vibhuti Awards 2025: The Nagpur Today Vibhuti Awards have been rescheduled for October 15, 2025.

Crime and Safety

Operation Thunder : Nagpur police seized heroin in Pachpaoli and destroyed narcotics worth ₹3.12 crore .

: Nagpur police seized and destroyed narcotics worth . Labor Trafficking Rescued : Police freed 38 laborers from a trafficking racket.

: Police freed from a trafficking racket. Illegal Hookah Parlors Raided : Crackdowns continued against unauthorized cafés and lounges.

: Crackdowns continued against unauthorized cafés and lounges. Bank Fraud Case: A local branch reported fraud involving forged cheques.

Civic Issues

Property Tax Defaults : The NMC faces a ₹442 crore loss , with 261 major properties defaulting on taxes.

: The , with 261 major properties defaulting on taxes. Road Safety Protest : Kalamna police officers took to filling potholes themselves to highlight dangerous road conditions.

: took to filling potholes themselves to highlight dangerous road conditions. Demolition Concerns: Safety lapses reported during the Empress Mills building demolition raised alarms.

Politics

Graduate Constituency Polls : Revision of the voter list for the Nagpur Division Graduate Constituency is in progress; final roll to be published in December 2025 .

: Revision of the voter list for the is in progress; final roll to be published in . Court Cases Withdrawn: The Bombay High Court has permitted the withdrawal of two protest-related cases involving BJP and Congress leaders.

Gold Rate Nagpur (October 01, 2025)

22 Carat Gold : ₹56,800 per 10 grams

: ₹56,800 per 10 grams 24 Carat Gold: ₹61,950 per 10 grams

