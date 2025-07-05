Nagpur News Today – July 5, 2025: Crime Crackdowns, Traffic Woes, Education Scam & Defence Boost

Advertisement



Nagpur News Today – July 5, 2025: Full City Roundup

Nagpur continues to be in the spotlight with developments spanning from rising crime and education fraud to traffic concerns and key defence investments. Here’s a complete roundup of the latest news from across the city:

Weather Update

Today, Nagpur is experiencing hazy skies with temperatures ranging between 28°C (high) and 25°C (low).

• Rain chance: 5.33%

• UV Index: Low

• Current temp (IMD – Sonegaon Airport): 25°C

Gold Rate 02 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 97,500 /- Gold 22 KT 90,700 /- Silver/Kg 1,06,600/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Crime & Public Safety

• Murder Spike: A concerning 52 murders have been reported in Nagpur this year so far. Shockingly, 11 police stations are operating without any police personnel.

• Koradi Racket Busted: Crime Branch busted a flesh trade network operating from a flat in Koradi.

• MCOCA Action in Saoner: A 10-member drug syndicate has been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) by Nagpur Rural Police.

Education Sector

• ‘Hindi Minority’ Admission Scam: Authorities have uncovered a scam where Marathi-speaking students were falsely labeled as Hindi minority for unfair school admissions.

• Fee Hike Legal Challenge: The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court has admitted a petition challenging unauthorized fee hikes at Sandipani School.

Traffic & Transport

• Auto Chaos in Sitabuldi: Reports highlight reckless auto-rickshaw behavior causing traffic disorder in central Sitabuldi.

• Rising Cab Fares: Uber and Ola users in Nagpur may experience surge pricing during peak hours.

Local Governance & Politics

• Online Tax Payments Up: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation sees a rise in online property tax payments, indicating growing digital adoption.

• Contractor Dues Pending: The state government is reportedly delaying payments owed to contractors, creating bottlenecks in public works.

• Rural Political Tensions: Following the murder of a gram panchayat member, tensions are rising ahead of the upcoming Zilla Parishad (ZP) elections in rural Nagpur.

Development & Industry

• Military MRO at MIHAN: Reliance Defence is moving forward with plans to build Nagpur’s first military aircraft MRO facility at MIHAN-SEZ.

• Gorewada Zoo Phase 2: The second phase, including an African Safari, is progressing as part of Nagpur’s growing eco-tourism attractions.

Other News

• 18 Inmates Freed: Pyare Khan, Chairman of the State Minorities Commission, helped secure bail for 18 undertrial prisoners from Nagpur Central Jail.

• Defence Deal from Nagpur: The Indian Army has placed an order for 450 “suicide drones” (Nagastra-1) from Nagpur-based Solar Industries—a major boost to the city’s defence manufacturing sector.