Nagpur News Today – July 5, 2025: Crime Crackdowns, Traffic Woes, Education Scam & Defence Boost

Nagpur News Today – July 5, 2025: Full City Roundup
Nagpur continues to be in the spotlight with developments spanning from rising crime and education fraud to traffic concerns and key defence investments. Here’s a complete roundup of the latest news from across the city:
Weather Update
Today, Nagpur is experiencing hazy skies with temperatures ranging between 28°C (high) and 25°C (low).
• Rain chance: 5.33%
• UV Index: Low
• Current temp (IMD – Sonegaon Airport): 25°C
Crime & Public Safety
• Murder Spike: A concerning 52 murders have been reported in Nagpur this year so far. Shockingly, 11 police stations are operating without any police personnel.
• Koradi Racket Busted: Crime Branch busted a flesh trade network operating from a flat in Koradi.
• MCOCA Action in Saoner: A 10-member drug syndicate has been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) by Nagpur Rural Police.
Education Sector
• ‘Hindi Minority’ Admission Scam: Authorities have uncovered a scam where Marathi-speaking students were falsely labeled as Hindi minority for unfair school admissions.
• Fee Hike Legal Challenge: The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court has admitted a petition challenging unauthorized fee hikes at Sandipani School.
Traffic & Transport
• Auto Chaos in Sitabuldi: Reports highlight reckless auto-rickshaw behavior causing traffic disorder in central Sitabuldi.
• Rising Cab Fares: Uber and Ola users in Nagpur may experience surge pricing during peak hours.
Local Governance & Politics
• Online Tax Payments Up: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation sees a rise in online property tax payments, indicating growing digital adoption.
• Contractor Dues Pending: The state government is reportedly delaying payments owed to contractors, creating bottlenecks in public works.
• Rural Political Tensions: Following the murder of a gram panchayat member, tensions are rising ahead of the upcoming Zilla Parishad (ZP) elections in rural Nagpur.
Development & Industry
• Military MRO at MIHAN: Reliance Defence is moving forward with plans to build Nagpur’s first military aircraft MRO facility at MIHAN-SEZ.
• Gorewada Zoo Phase 2: The second phase, including an African Safari, is progressing as part of Nagpur’s growing eco-tourism attractions.
Other News
• 18 Inmates Freed: Pyare Khan, Chairman of the State Minorities Commission, helped secure bail for 18 undertrial prisoners from Nagpur Central Jail.
• Defence Deal from Nagpur: The Indian Army has placed an order for 450 “suicide drones” (Nagastra-1) from Nagpur-based Solar Industries—a major boost to the city’s defence manufacturing sector.