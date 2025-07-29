Nagpur: From international sporting triumphs to major infrastructure developments and decisive law enforcement actions, Nagpur witnessed a dynamic day of news. The city beamed with pride as 19-year-old Divya Deshmukh claimed the Women’s World Chess Championship title in a historic all-Indian final. Meanwhile, sweeping development plans were unveiled, crime crackdowns intensified, and tributes poured in following the passing of a beloved Marathi author.
Top Stories:
- Divya Deshmukh Crowned Women’s World Chess Champion:
Nagpur’s very own Divya Deshmukh, 19, defeated Indian chess legend Koneru Humpy in the FIDE Women’s World Cup final, becoming a Grandmaster and etching her name in sporting history.
- ️♂️ Statewide Fake Teacher Recruitment Scam Transferred to Nagpur SIT:
The massive recruitment fraud case, involving multiple districts, will now be handled by Nagpur’s Special Investigation Team for further probe.
- Marathi Literary Giant Shubhangi Bhadbhade Passes Away:
The iconic author passed away at 80 following a heart attack. Bhadbhade was renowned for her contribution to Marathi drama and literature.
️ Infrastructure & Development:
- Nagpur Metro Achieves Major Milestone:
The first segment of Reach-3A (Lokmanya Nagar to Hingna) is now complete, spanning 6.4 km and connecting areas like YCCE College and Hingna Bus Stop.
- NMRDA Unveils ₹13,000 Cr Mega Commercial Hub in Hingna:
Nicknamed Nagpur’s BKC Moment, this project aims to redefine Hingna as a commercial epicenter.
- Comprehensive ₹25,567 Cr Mobility Plan Unveiled:
CM Devendra Fadnavis and Minister Nitin Gadkari presented a long-term roadmap including roads, flyovers, and metro expansions.
- Siemens Bags ₹773 Cr Order for Nagpur Metro Phase 2:
The firm will supply advanced signaling and telecom systems, enhancing efficiency and safety.
- NMC Approves ₹650 Cr Development Plan:
Focus areas include road widening, drainage systems, and new flyovers across Nagpur.
Crime & Law Enforcement:
- 42 Women Rescued Under ‘Operation Shakti’:
Nagpur Police continued its human trafficking crackdown with multiple successful operations.
- Traffic Police Seize 70 Vehicles:
Action was taken against autos and e-rickshaws for illegal parking and document violations.
- Molestation Incident Outside Mayo Hospital:
One person was arrested after allegedly molesting a woman near the hospital premises.
- Murder Near Gujri Chowk Solved:
Four individuals were arrested in a murder case involving business rivalry.
- Ex-BJP Leader Caught With Gun at Airport:
A pistol and live bullets were found in the luggage of a former political figure.
- Toquo Bar Raided Over Loud Music Complaints:
Dharampeth-based bar had its sound equipment worth ₹1.10 lakh seized after citizen complaints.
☔ Weather & Lifestyle:
- ️ Monsoon Alert:
Nagpur continues to experience heavy rains. Schools and colleges remain shut, with today’s temperature ranging between 24°C and 25°C.
- Bombaywala Launches ‘Mithai Cakes’ and Silver Bar Lucky Draw:
Celebrating 50 years in Nagpur, the brand unveiled festive treats and year-long giveaways.
- Z-ICON: Art Meets Innovation in Nagpur:
Hosted by Zee Institute of Creative Art, the event showcased technology and design innovation from June 28 to 30.
Here’s a one-liner horoscope for each zodiac sign for July 29, 2025, written in the same concise style as before:
Horoscope – July 29, 2025
♈ Aries: Bold decisions lead to unexpected rewards—trust your instincts.
♉ Taurus: Focus on finances today; small savings bring big peace.
♊ Gemini: Conversations open new doors—network smartly.
♋ Cancer: Emotions settle as clarity returns—lean into self-care.
♌ Leo: Spotlight’s on you—own it with confidence and grace.
♍ Virgo: Structure your day, and success will follow naturally.
♎ Libra: Harmony in relationships improves your creative flow.
♏ Scorpio: A hidden truth may surface—handle it with poise.
♐ Sagittarius: Adventures call—say yes to the new and exciting.
♑ Capricorn: Career focus pays off—stay consistent.
♒ Aquarius: A fresh idea needs action—don’t just dream it, do it.
♓ Pisces: Intuition guides you right today—listen closely.