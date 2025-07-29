Advertisement



Nagpur: From international sporting triumphs to major infrastructure developments and decisive law enforcement actions, Nagpur witnessed a dynamic day of news. The city beamed with pride as 19-year-old Divya Deshmukh claimed the Women’s World Chess Championship title in a historic all-Indian final. Meanwhile, sweeping development plans were unveiled, crime crackdowns intensified, and tributes poured in following the passing of a beloved Marathi author.

Top Stories:

Divya Deshmukh Crowned Women’s World Chess Champion:

Nagpur’s very own Divya Deshmukh , 19, defeated Indian chess legend Koneru Humpy in the FIDE Women’s World Cup final, becoming a Grandmaster and etching her name in sporting history.

Nagpur's very own Divya Deshmukh, 19, defeated Indian chess legend Koneru Humpy in the FIDE Women's World Cup final, becoming a Grandmaster and etching her name in sporting history.

️‍♂️ Statewide Fake Teacher Recruitment Scam Transferred to Nagpur SIT:

The massive recruitment fraud case, involving multiple districts, will now be handled by Nagpur’s Special Investigation Team for further probe.

The massive recruitment fraud case, involving multiple districts, will now be handled by Nagpur's Special Investigation Team for further probe.

Marathi Literary Giant Shubhangi Bhadbhade Passes Away:

The iconic author passed away at 80 following a heart attack. Bhadbhade was renowned for her contribution to Marathi drama and literature.

️ Infrastructure & Development:

Nagpur Metro Achieves Major Milestone:

The first segment of Reach-3A (Lokmanya Nagar to Hingna) is now complete, spanning 6.4 km and connecting areas like YCCE College and Hingna Bus Stop .

The first segment of Reach-3A (Lokmanya Nagar to Hingna) is now complete, spanning 6.4 km and connecting areas like YCCE College and Hingna Bus Stop.

NMRDA Unveils ₹13,000 Cr Mega Commercial Hub in Hingna:

Nicknamed Nagpur’s BKC Moment , this project aims to redefine Hingna as a commercial epicenter.

Nicknamed Nagpur's BKC Moment, this project aims to redefine Hingna as a commercial epicenter.

Comprehensive ₹25,567 Cr Mobility Plan Unveiled:

CM Devendra Fadnavis and Minister Nitin Gadkari presented a long-term roadmap including roads, flyovers, and metro expansions.

CM and Minister presented a long-term roadmap including roads, flyovers, and metro expansions. Siemens Bags ₹773 Cr Order for Nagpur Metro Phase 2:

The firm will supply advanced signaling and telecom systems, enhancing efficiency and safety.

The firm will supply advanced signaling and telecom systems, enhancing efficiency and safety.

NMC Approves ₹650 Cr Development Plan:

Focus areas include road widening, drainage systems, and new flyovers across Nagpur.

Crime & Law Enforcement:

42 Women Rescued Under ‘Operation Shakti’:

Nagpur Police continued its human trafficking crackdown with multiple successful operations.

Nagpur Police continued its human trafficking crackdown with multiple successful operations. Traffic Police Seize 70 Vehicles:

Action was taken against autos and e-rickshaws for illegal parking and document violations.

Action was taken against autos and e-rickshaws for illegal parking and document violations.

Molestation Incident Outside Mayo Hospital:

One person was arrested after allegedly molesting a woman near the hospital premises.

One person was arrested after allegedly molesting a woman near the hospital premises.

Murder Near Gujri Chowk Solved:

Four individuals were arrested in a murder case involving business rivalry.

Four individuals were arrested in a murder case involving business rivalry.

Ex-BJP Leader Caught With Gun at Airport:

A pistol and live bullets were found in the luggage of a former political figure.

A pistol and live bullets were found in the luggage of a former political figure. Toquo Bar Raided Over Loud Music Complaints:

Dharampeth-based bar had its sound equipment worth ₹1.10 lakh seized after citizen complaints.

☔ Weather & Lifestyle:

️ Monsoon Alert:

Nagpur continues to experience heavy rains . Schools and colleges remain shut , with today’s temperature ranging between 24°C and 25°C .

Nagpur continues to experience heavy rains. Schools and colleges remain shut, with today's temperature ranging between 24°C and 25°C.

Bombaywala Launches 'Mithai Cakes' and Silver Bar Lucky Draw:

Celebrating 50 years in Nagpur, the brand unveiled festive treats and year-long giveaways.

Celebrating 50 years in Nagpur, the brand unveiled festive treats and year-long giveaways. Z-ICON: Art Meets Innovation in Nagpur:

Hosted by Zee Institute of Creative Art, the event showcased technology and design innovation from June 28 to 30.

Here’s a one-liner horoscope for each zodiac sign for July 29, 2025, written in the same concise style as before:

Gold Rate 28 July 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,500 /- Gold 22 KT 91,600 /- Silver/Kg 1,13,800/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Horoscope – July 29, 2025

♈ Aries: Bold decisions lead to unexpected rewards—trust your instincts.

♉ Taurus: Focus on finances today; small savings bring big peace.

♊ Gemini: Conversations open new doors—network smartly.

♋ Cancer: Emotions settle as clarity returns—lean into self-care.

♌ Leo: Spotlight’s on you—own it with confidence and grace.

♍ Virgo: Structure your day, and success will follow naturally.

♎ Libra: Harmony in relationships improves your creative flow.

♏ Scorpio: A hidden truth may surface—handle it with poise.

♐ Sagittarius: Adventures call—say yes to the new and exciting.

♑ Capricorn: Career focus pays off—stay consistent.

♒ Aquarius: A fresh idea needs action—don’t just dream it, do it.

♓ Pisces: Intuition guides you right today—listen closely.