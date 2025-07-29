Published On : Tue, Jul 29th, 2025
Nagpur’s Divya Deshmukh Becomes World Chess Champion; City Sees Mega Development & Crackdowns

Nagpur: From international sporting triumphs to major infrastructure developments and decisive law enforcement actions, Nagpur witnessed a dynamic day of news. The city beamed with pride as 19-year-old Divya Deshmukh claimed the Women’s World Chess Championship title in a historic all-Indian final. Meanwhile, sweeping development plans were unveiled, crime crackdowns intensified, and tributes poured in following the passing of a beloved Marathi author.

Top Stories:

  • Divya Deshmukh Crowned Women’s World Chess Champion:
    Nagpur’s very own Divya Deshmukh, 19, defeated Indian chess legend Koneru Humpy in the FIDE Women’s World Cup final, becoming a Grandmaster and etching her name in sporting history.
  • ️‍♂️ Statewide Fake Teacher Recruitment Scam Transferred to Nagpur SIT:
    The massive recruitment fraud case, involving multiple districts, will now be handled by Nagpur’s Special Investigation Team for further probe.
  • Marathi Literary Giant Shubhangi Bhadbhade Passes Away:
    The iconic author passed away at 80 following a heart attack. Bhadbhade was renowned for her contribution to Marathi drama and literature.

️ Infrastructure & Development:

  • Nagpur Metro Achieves Major Milestone:
    The first segment of Reach-3A (Lokmanya Nagar to Hingna) is now complete, spanning 6.4 km and connecting areas like YCCE College and Hingna Bus Stop.
  • NMRDA Unveils ₹13,000 Cr Mega Commercial Hub in Hingna:
    Nicknamed Nagpur’s BKC Moment, this project aims to redefine Hingna as a commercial epicenter.
  • Comprehensive ₹25,567 Cr Mobility Plan Unveiled:
    CM Devendra Fadnavis and Minister Nitin Gadkari presented a long-term roadmap including roads, flyovers, and metro expansions.
  • Siemens Bags ₹773 Cr Order for Nagpur Metro Phase 2:
    The firm will supply advanced signaling and telecom systems, enhancing efficiency and safety.
  • NMC Approves ₹650 Cr Development Plan:
    Focus areas include road widening, drainage systems, and new flyovers across Nagpur.

Crime & Law Enforcement:

  • 42 Women Rescued Under ‘Operation Shakti’:
    Nagpur Police continued its human trafficking crackdown with multiple successful operations.
  • Traffic Police Seize 70 Vehicles:
    Action was taken against autos and e-rickshaws for illegal parking and document violations.
  • Molestation Incident Outside Mayo Hospital:
    One person was arrested after allegedly molesting a woman near the hospital premises.
  • Murder Near Gujri Chowk Solved:
    Four individuals were arrested in a murder case involving business rivalry.
  • Ex-BJP Leader Caught With Gun at Airport:
    A pistol and live bullets were found in the luggage of a former political figure.
  • Toquo Bar Raided Over Loud Music Complaints:
    Dharampeth-based bar had its sound equipment worth ₹1.10 lakh seized after citizen complaints.

☔ Weather & Lifestyle:

  • ️ Monsoon Alert:
    Nagpur continues to experience heavy rains. Schools and colleges remain shut, with today’s temperature ranging between 24°C and 25°C.
  • Bombaywala Launches ‘Mithai Cakes’ and Silver Bar Lucky Draw:
    Celebrating 50 years in Nagpur, the brand unveiled festive treats and year-long giveaways.
  • Z-ICON: Art Meets Innovation in Nagpur:
    Hosted by Zee Institute of Creative Art, the event showcased technology and design innovation from June 28 to 30.

Here’s a one-liner horoscope for each zodiac sign for July 29, 2025, written in the same concise style as before:

