Man Arrested for Molesting Woman Outside Mayo Hospital in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a disturbing incident near Mayo Hospital under the jurisdiction of Tehsil Police Station, a 27-year-old woman was allegedly molested by a stranger on Saturday evening. Acting swiftly, the Nagpur Police arrested the accused and registered a case against him under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (outraging the modesty of a woman).

The incident occurred around 8 PM on July 27, 2025. The complainant had accompanied a female acquaintance and her husband to Mayo Hospital for medical treatment. While the acquaintance was sent in for a sonography test, the complainant stepped outside and was talking on the phone.

At that moment, an unknown man approached her and inappropriately touched her in a sexually offensive and obscene manner before fleeing the scene. Shocked and shaken, the woman immediately informed her acquaintance and her husband about the incident.

With the help of bystanders, the accused was quickly located and apprehended. He was later identified as Chandrakumar Sudamrao Gaikwad, a 25-year-old resident of Wardha.

Following the arrest, a formal complaint was registered at the Tehsil Police Station under the guidance of Police Sub-Inspector Shahkar. The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.

Incident Sparks Concern Over Women’s Safety in Public Spaces

This case has once again raised serious concerns about women’s safety in public areas — especially in places like hospitals that are meant to be safe and secure. While the police responded promptly and took the accused into custody, citizens are calling for stronger preventive measures to ensure such incidents are not repeated.