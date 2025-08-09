Advertisement



Nagpur: Here’s a roundup of the latest news and updates from Nagpur on August 9, 2025. Key highlights include major crime busts involving illegal factories and extortion gangs, ongoing civic projects like flyover construction and water supply upgrades, and significant sports achievements. The city also braces for political activity with Sharad Pawar’s upcoming visit. Stay informed with today’s essential news, gold rates, and your horoscope summary.

Latest News from Nagpur – August 9, 2025

Crime & Law Enforcement:

Illegal fertilizer factory raided; fake chemicals worth ₹52.61 lakh seized.

Key Sheikhu gang member arrested in an extortion case.

Man held for hoax bomb threat targeting Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

ACB books PSI and Head Constable for bribery in a land dispute.

Seven repeat offenders banished from Nagpur district.

Video apology issued by accused in Friendship Day party controversy.

Notorious criminal murdered in Yashodhara Nagar amid suspected gang rivalry.

Sex racket busted; two women rescued.

Investigation continues into the Shalarth ID Scam.

Civic & Urban Development:

Gold Rate 08 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,01,800 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 94,700/- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,800/- Platinum ₹ 46,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Midas Hospital launches new trauma department.

Over 20,000 illegal hoardings removed in NMC crackdown.

Ward boundaries redrawn by NMC.

Female body discovered during road construction work.

Construction of Chinchbhuwan–Khapri Flyover to start next month.

Smart toilets project faces challenges.

Nagpur’s Jay Stambh choked with filth; civic complaints unresolved.

Delays and scrutiny continue on the 24×7 water supply project.

Education & Culture:

Dr. Mohan Bhagwat highlights Shivaji Maharaj’s ‘Wagh Nakh’ at Nagpur exhibition.

Forensic Science Institute signs MoU with Quick Heal Foundation.

Shalarth ID Scam raises concerns over education oversight.

MNS protests disrupt Yes Bank branch over loan dispute.

Sports:

Garima Singh wins gold at Maharashtra State Boxing Championship.

Navanya Savvalakhe bags gold at 54th PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya National Boxing Championship.

Four Vidarbha players selected for Central Zone Duleep Trophy team.

Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh felicitated after FIDE Women’s World Cup win.

Other Updates:

India Post to merge Registered Post with Speed Post from September 1.

Sharad Pawar set to visit Nagpur on August 8; OBC Yatra to be flagged off August 9.

Vidarbha under Yellow Alert for possible brief heat relief.

Mother Dairy plans Rs 400 crore unit in Nagpur.

Siemens secures ₹773 crore orders for Nagpur Metro Rail Phase 2.

Tragic accident reported on Mankapur Ring Road.

Gold Rate Today (August 9, 2025) – Nagpur:

22K Gold: ₹5,735 per gram

24K Gold: ₹6,265 per gram

