Nagpur witnessed a mix of significant developments on August 11, 2025, spanning accidents, civic challenges, cultural highlights, and sports victories. From the Koradi Temple gate collapse and a worrying spike in snakebite cases, to the launch of Nagpur Metro Phase 3 and the inauguration of the Nagpur–Pune Vande Bharat Express, the city remains in the spotlight for both challenges and progress.
- Accidents & Crime:
- Koradi Temple accident injured 15–16 workers after a gate slab collapse.
- Snakebite crisis: 11 cases and 2 deaths in 10 days, worsened by reliance on traditional remedies.
- Police launched ‘Garud Drishti’ cyber tool, recovered ₹10 crore from fraud cases.
- Elderly woman killed over land dispute; grandson arrested.
- Electrocution in Hingna claimed a fisherman’s life.
- Ex-cop arrested for murdering lover and burying the body.
- Dowry harassment case filed against doctor’s family in Dhantoli.
- Hoax bomb threat to Nitin Gadkari’s residence leads to arrest.
- 15-year-old girl raped by her cousin; accused arrested.
- Civic & Infrastructure:
- 64 km Nagpur Outer Ring Road to be fully functional by April 2025.
- Sitabuldi–Koradi Metro Line cleared under Phase 3.
- Civic complaint resolution rate remains low due to funding and coordination issues.
- NMC property tax arrears cross ₹938.7 crore.
- SC upholds 27% OBC quota, paving way for NMC elections.
- Education & Culture:
- IIM Nagpur launches “Margadarshan” mentorship program.
- Nagpur University appoints 62 contract teachers; more appointments planned.
- 68,000 students to receive delayed school uniforms before Independence Day.
- Lalita Public School creates Maharashtra’s largest Rakhi.
- Sports:
- Prachi Parkhi becomes Nagpur’s first international judge in Acrobatic Gymnastics.
- Master Athletes shine in Sri Lanka championship.
- Raunak Sadhwani wins two consecutive silvers in Karpov Chess Tournament.
- Centre Point School wins U-17 Subroto Mukherjee Football Title.
- Other Highlights:
- PM Modi flags off Nagpur–Pune Vande Bharat Express, India’s longest route train.
- ICICI Bank raises minimum balance for new customers to ₹50,000.
- Sitabuldi Fort to open for Independence Day visitors.
- Raksha Bandhan celebrated across Nagpur.
- Preparations for Ganeshotsav 2025 intensify.
