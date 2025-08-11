Advertisement



Nagpur witnessed a mix of significant developments on August 11, 2025, spanning accidents, civic challenges, cultural highlights, and sports victories. From the Koradi Temple gate collapse and a worrying spike in snakebite cases, to the launch of Nagpur Metro Phase 3 and the inauguration of the Nagpur–Pune Vande Bharat Express, the city remains in the spotlight for both challenges and progress.

Accidents & Crime: Koradi Temple accident injured 15–16 workers after a gate slab collapse. Snakebite crisis: 11 cases and 2 deaths in 10 days, worsened by reliance on traditional remedies. Police launched ‘Garud Drishti’ cyber tool, recovered ₹10 crore from fraud cases. Elderly woman killed over land dispute; grandson arrested. Electrocution in Hingna claimed a fisherman’s life. Ex-cop arrested for murdering lover and burying the body. Dowry harassment case filed against doctor’s family in Dhantoli. Hoax bomb threat to Nitin Gadkari’s residence leads to arrest. 15-year-old girl raped by her cousin; accused arrested.

Civic & Infrastructure: 64 km Nagpur Outer Ring Road to be fully functional by April 2025. Sitabuldi–Koradi Metro Line cleared under Phase 3. Civic complaint resolution rate remains low due to funding and coordination issues. NMC property tax arrears cross ₹938.7 crore. SC upholds 27% OBC quota, paving way for NMC elections.

Education & Culture: IIM Nagpur launches “Margadarshan” mentorship program. Nagpur University appoints 62 contract teachers; more appointments planned. 68,000 students to receive delayed school uniforms before Independence Day. Lalita Public School creates Maharashtra’s largest Rakhi.

Sports: Prachi Parkhi becomes Nagpur’s first international judge in Acrobatic Gymnastics. Master Athletes shine in Sri Lanka championship. Raunak Sadhwani wins two consecutive silvers in Karpov Chess Tournament. Centre Point School wins U-17 Subroto Mukherjee Football Title.

Other Highlights: PM Modi flags off Nagpur–Pune Vande Bharat Express, India’s longest route train. ICICI Bank raises minimum balance for new customers to ₹50,000. Sitabuldi Fort to open for Independence Day visitors. Raksha Bandhan celebrated across Nagpur. Preparations for Ganeshotsav 2025 intensify.



Gold Rate (Nagpur, August 11, 2025):

22K Gold: ₹5,560/g

24K Gold: ₹6,070/g

