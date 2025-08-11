Published On : Mon, Aug 11th, 2025
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Nagpur News Roundup: Koradi Accident, Snakebite Crisis, Metro Expansion & Vande Bharat Milestone

Advertisement

Nagpur witnessed a mix of significant developments on August 11, 2025, spanning accidents, civic challenges, cultural highlights, and sports victories. From the Koradi Temple gate collapse and a worrying spike in snakebite cases, to the launch of Nagpur Metro Phase 3 and the inauguration of the Nagpur–Pune Vande Bharat Express, the city remains in the spotlight for both challenges and progress.

  • Accidents & Crime:
    • Koradi Temple accident injured 15–16 workers after a gate slab collapse.
    • Snakebite crisis: 11 cases and 2 deaths in 10 days, worsened by reliance on traditional remedies.
    • Police launched ‘Garud Drishti’ cyber tool, recovered ₹10 crore from fraud cases.
    • Elderly woman killed over land dispute; grandson arrested.
    • Electrocution in Hingna claimed a fisherman’s life.
    • Ex-cop arrested for murdering lover and burying the body.
    • Dowry harassment case filed against doctor’s family in Dhantoli.
    • Hoax bomb threat to Nitin Gadkari’s residence leads to arrest.
    • 15-year-old girl raped by her cousin; accused arrested.
  • Civic & Infrastructure:
    • 64 km Nagpur Outer Ring Road to be fully functional by April 2025.
    • Sitabuldi–Koradi Metro Line cleared under Phase 3.
    • Civic complaint resolution rate remains low due to funding and coordination issues.
    • NMC property tax arrears cross ₹938.7 crore.
    • SC upholds 27% OBC quota, paving way for NMC elections.
  • Education & Culture:
    • IIM Nagpur launches “Margadarshan” mentorship program.
    • Nagpur University appoints 62 contract teachers; more appointments planned.
    • 68,000 students to receive delayed school uniforms before Independence Day.
    • Lalita Public School creates Maharashtra’s largest Rakhi.
  • Sports:
    • Prachi Parkhi becomes Nagpur’s first international judge in Acrobatic Gymnastics.
    • Master Athletes shine in Sri Lanka championship.
    • Raunak Sadhwani wins two consecutive silvers in Karpov Chess Tournament.
    • Centre Point School wins U-17 Subroto Mukherjee Football Title.
  • Other Highlights:
    • PM Modi flags off Nagpur–Pune Vande Bharat Express, India’s longest route train.
    • ICICI Bank raises minimum balance for new customers to ₹50,000.
    • Sitabuldi Fort to open for Independence Day visitors.
    • Raksha Bandhan celebrated across Nagpur.
    • Preparations for Ganeshotsav 2025 intensify.

Gold Rate (Nagpur, August 11, 2025):

  • 22K Gold: ₹5,560/g
  • 24K Gold: ₹6,070/g

Horoscope Summary:
Aries–new career paths open;
Taurus–financial caution advised;
Gemini–positive networking;
Cancer–family harmony;
Leo–opportunity to lead;
Virgo–focus on health;
Libra–relationship clarity;
Scorpio–favorable for investments;
Sagittarius–travel plans succeed;
Capricorn–professional recognition;
Aquarius–creative surge;
Pisces–spiritual growth.

Gold Rate
08 Aug 2025
Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,01,800 /-
Gold 22 KT ₹ 94,700/-
Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,800/-
Platinum ₹ 46,000/-
Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above
Advertisement
Advertisement