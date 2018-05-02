Nagpur NCC Girl selected for IAF training

Cadet Under Officer Janhvi Jayaesh Vyas of NCC Group Headquarters, Nagpur has brought laurels to NCC and Nagpur by getting selected for Short Service Commission Course in Flying Branch of India Air Force (IAF). She reported to Air Force Academy, Hyderabad on 31st Aug 2020 to undergo training to become an officer and a pilot in the IAF.

She is the daughter of Mr. Jayesh Vyas and Mrs. Sangeeta Vyas. Janhvi did her schooling from Montfort Senior Secondary School Nagpur. She scored 94% in 10th (AISSE) and 90% in 12th (AISSCE) boards. She completed B.Sc (PCM) from Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) in Institute of Science.

She took three years training in the NCC from No. 2 (Mah) Air Squadron NCC Nagpur and secured ‘A’ grade in both ‘B’ and ‘C’ Certificate examinations. During her NCC training, Janhvi Bagged a gold medal in Technical (Flying) and a silver medal in ground subjects in Inter Group Competition. She was appointed as ‘Cadet Under Officer’ for her outstanding performance and dedication to NCC. Janhvi represented Maharashtra State in All India Vayu Sainik Camp held at Jodhpur, Rajasthan in October 2018.

Training in the NCC inspired her to pursue her career in the Indian Air Force. She cleared the Services Selection Board followed by the medical examinations. She also cleared CPSS (Computerized Pilot Selection System) which is once in a lifetime testing system for pilot entry into the flying branch of IAF.

Janhvi aspires to be the most decorated female officer in the Indian Air Force. Expressing her happiness over her selection in IAF training, she said that she owes her achievements and success to her family, teachers, NCC and friends. Group Captain M Kalim, Group Commander of NCC Group Headquarters, Nagpur and Group Captain D Bharath, Commanding Officer of No. 2 (MaH) Air Squadron NCC, Nagpur congratulated Cadet Janhvi on her selection and encouraged her to do well in the IAF training at Air Force Academy.