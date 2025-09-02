Nagpur: Nandanvan Police Crack Burglary Case, Recover ₹11.70 Lakh Valuables

Nagpur: In a swift and effective investigation, Nandanvan Police have solved a burglary case within days, recovering stolen valuables worth ₹11.70 lakh and arresting three accused.

According to reports, the burglary took place on August 30, between 8 PM and 10 PM, at Hirvi Layout, Nandanvan. The complainant, Rahul Ashok Kuhikar (33), had gone out with his family to attend Ganeshotsav celebrations when burglars targeted his locked house. The intruders broke the lock and stole ₹20,000 in cash, 114 grams of gold ornaments, and 70 grams of silver ornaments, all worth a total of ₹11.70 lakh.

Based on the complaint, Nandanvan Police registered a case and launched an investigation. Using technical surveillance and reliable inputs, officers identified and tracked down the suspects.

Arrested accused:

Sujit Dhanpal Borkar (19), resident of Suraj Nagar, Wathoda, Nagpur Rohit Biniram Nagose (22), Nagpur One juvenile in conflict with law

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. Police subsequently recovered the entire stolen property from their possession.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Ravindrakumar Singal, Joint Commissioner of Police Navinchandra Reddy, Additional Commissioner Shivajirao Rathod, Deputy Commissioner Rashmita Rao, and Assistant Commissioner Narendra Hivare.

The police team included Inspector Vinayak Koli, Inspector Jaswant Patil, PSI Pradeep Kait, Head Constable Ashish Titarmare, and constables Someshwar Ghugal, Sanjay Varvade, Pradeep Bhadade, Sanjay Mukadam, and Himanshu Patil. Further investigation is underway.