Nagpur: MVA Splits as Congress Leader Rajendra Mulak Declares Independent Run in Ramtek

Nagpur: In a dramatic turn of events on the last day for nominations, the seat-sharing debate within Maharashtra’s Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition came to a head, resulting in a significant rift that ultimately led to the coalition’s breakdown. Following the breakdown, Congress leader Rajendra Mulak announced his decision to contest independently against Uddhav Thackeray’s candidate in the Ramtek constituency, with plans to file his nomination on Tuesday. Mulak’s independent bid has garnered substantial support from the rural Congress faction.

The struggle over the Ramtek Assembly seat became a focal point of contention within the coalition, with neither Shiv Sena nor Congress willing to concede. After last-minute mediation by the Congress high command, the Ramtek seat was allocated to the Shiv Sena, leading Uddhav Thackeray to nominate Rahul Barbate as their candidate. On Monday, Barbate demonstrated his strength with a grand show of support while filing his nomination papers.

However, this outcome did not sit well with Mulak, who has been preparing for the Ramtek race over the past five years, confident that Congress would secure the seat under the alliance agreement. Disappointed by the final decision, Mulak, backed by local Congress leaders, announced his intent to stand as an independent candidate.

Support from Rural Congress Leaders

Mulak’s independent campaign has gained considerable backing from the rural Congress wing, including prominent figures such as former minister Sunil Kedar, Ramtek MP Shyam Barve, and Rashmi Barve, alongside other key Congress leaders from Ramtek. Posters and banners featuring these leaders have already surfaced across the constituency in support of Mulak’s campaign.

Reviving the ‘Sangli Pattern’ in Ramtek

Mulak’s independent bid and the Congress leaders’ support have evoked memories of the “Sangli Pattern” from past elections. During the previous Lok Sabha elections, Congress leaders backed a candidate against Shiv Sena in the Sangli constituency, which led to a loss for Thackeray’s nominee. Similar to that scenario, Ramtek now appears to be witnessing a repeat of this dynamic, where Mulak’s entry as an independent candidate has the potential to challenge Shiv Sena’s stronghold.

As the political landscape in Maharashtra continues to shift, all eyes are now on Ramtek, where this local contest could reshape alliances and set the tone for future coalition dynamics in the state.