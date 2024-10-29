Maharashtra Weather: Rain Expected During Diwali, Thunderstorms Likely in Vidarbha

Advertisement

Nagpur: As Diwali approaches, Maharashtra may experience rainy weather, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has forecasted rain across the state over the next three days.

While the monsoon retreat has officially concluded, moisture-laden easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal have created favorable conditions for rain across Maharashtra. The forecast suggests light to moderate rainfall in various regions for the next four days, including during the Diwali festival. Light to moderate rain is expected in eastern Vidarbha today, with a chance of intermittent showers in Konkan, central Maharashtra, and Marathwada.

Rainfall Predictions Across Districts:

Light rain is expected in parts of Sindhudurg, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nashik, Marathwada, and some districts of western Maharashtra. Meanwhile, eastern Vidarbha districts like Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli have been issued a yellow alert, with a chance of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

In Pune, Mumbai, and surrounding suburbs, generally clear skies are anticipated. Mumbai’s maximum temperature is expected to reach 34°C, with a minimum of 23°C. In Nagpur, cloudy conditions are likely. Mahabaleshwar is expected to record the lowest temperature, with Monday’s readings at 16°C.

Following the monsoon’s retreat, the state is also feeling a touch of winter chill, with cooler temperatures in the early mornings. Despite the midday heat, early mornings remain cool with foggy conditions in some areas. Light rain is forecasted for three to four days in this winter-like setting, with scattered showers expected today (October 29) in Konkan, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and eastern Vidarbha.