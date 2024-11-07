Nagpur Municipal Corporation Unveils “Votethon” T-Shirt for Upcoming Voter Awareness Run

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a bid to encourage voter turnout for the upcoming Assembly elections, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has launched various campaigns, including a citywide “Votethon” voter awareness run. The event, organized under the Election Commission of India’s Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) program, will be held on Saturday, November 9, at 6 a.m. at Yashwant Stadium, Dhantoli. The T-shirt for this event was unveiled by Mr. Vinayak Mahamuni, CEO of Nagpur Zilla Parishad, and Mr. Ajay Charathankar, Additional Commissioner of NMC and SVEEP nodal officer.

At the unveiling ceremony held at the District Collector’s office, officials, including Dr. Kunal Bodke from the Zilla Parishad, Information Officer Vinod Rapatwar, NMC’s Public Relations Officer Manish Soni, and Sports Officer Dr. Piyush Ambulkar, were present. The ceremony also featured the launch of posters for various contests such as reel-making, slogan contests, and short film competitions aimed at promoting voter engagement.



In the lead-up to the event, Mr. Mahamuni and Mr. Charathankar engaged social media influencers and popular personalities from Instagram, Facebook, and local radio stations to amplify the importance of voting. They highlighted the vital role of influencers in reaching the youth and creating impactful messages that encourage voter participation. Social media influencers were urged to help inspire citizens to vote on November 20, thereby strengthening India’s democratic values.

Under the direction of Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary, NMC Commissioner, the “Votethon” event on November 9 will include Zumba, dance, fun walks, and fancy dress activities to make the awareness drive more engaging for citizens. Interested participants can register at https://khelpe.in/nmc_votethon or via a QR code. The first 5,000 registrants will receive free T-shirts for the event, and so far, 2,900 participants have already registered. The administration encourages more citizens to sign up and be part of this voter awareness initiative.

