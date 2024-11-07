Chhath Puja Celebrated with Devotion in Nagpur – Sandhya Arghya Marks the Evening Rituals

Advertisement

Nagpur – As part of the Chhath Puja festivities, devotees gathered at riverbanks and various water bodies across Nagpur to offer Sandhya Arghya, the evening prayer to the setting sun. The occasion saw a large number of worshippers, clad in traditional attire, performing rituals and offering prayers with deep devotion.

The Sandhya Arghya is a significant part of Chhath Puja, where devotees observe a strict fast, abstaining from food and water. In the evening, they gather to honor Surya Dev, the Sun God, for blessings of prosperity, health, and harmony. This observance continues through the night, as devotees maintain their fast until the final ritual of Usha Arghya at dawn.

The vibrant scene at the riverbanks reflected the community’s unity and devotion, as chants, hymns, and offerings created a serene ambiance under the evening sky. The city’s arrangements, including security and cleanup efforts, ensured a safe and smooth experience for all participants.

