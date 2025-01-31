Nagpur Municipal Corporation Gears Up for Traffic Management on India vs. England ODI at VCA Stadium

Nagpur- To prevent traffic congestion on match day during the India vs. England One-Day International (ODI) at VCA Stadium, Jamtha, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has announced special bus services for spectators.

The NMC’s transport department has arranged city buses for fans traveling from within Nagpur and surrounding areas to the stadium. These buses will operate from Panchsheel Chowk and Sitabuldi to Jamtha Stadium every 15 minutes, starting at 9:00 AM and running late into the night. The buses will run at regular ticket prices.

Gold Rate Friday 31 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 82,400 /- Gold 22 KT 76,600 /- Silver / Kg 93,900 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Considering possible mobile network issues around the stadium, spectators can book their bus tickets in advance via the *Chalo* app, either on the day before or on match day. These e-tickets can be shown to the bus conductor for easy access to any bus on the route. Additionally, a spot ticket booking facility will be available at the Jamtha T-Point for passengers’ convenience.

Spectators are encouraged to use public transport as much as possible to avoid traffic congestion and ensure timely arrival at the stadium.

Moreover, after the match, buses will be arranged from Sitabuldi to key locations such as Wadi, Koradi, Katol Naka, Kamptee, and Pardi as per demand.

For smooth execution of this service, Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Dr. Abhijit Choudhary (IAS) has set up a dedicated control room. In case of any issues related to the bus service, spectators can contact:

– Mr. Sachin Gadbail – 7709955055

– Mr. Pravin Sarode – 9765978406

The NMC urges all cricket fans to make maximum use of the city bus service for a hassle-free experience.