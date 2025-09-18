Nagpur Municipal Corporation Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Shutdown on GH-Medical Feeder

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) in coordination with Orange City Water (OCW) has planned a 24-hour water supply shutdown on the GH-Medical feeder from 10:00 am on 20th September 2025 to 10:00 am on 21st September 2025.

The shutdown is being undertaken to carry out the following work:

700 × 700 mm diameter interconnection work of the existing Medical feeder with the new Amrut feeder at Cotton Market Square, near Loha Pool.

Areas Affected:

GH-Medical Feeder Command Area: GMC, TB Ward, SECR Railway, Tata Capital, Rambagh Colony, Rajabaksha, Indira Nagar, Jattarodi No. 3, Ajni Railway, Rambagh MHADA, Shukla Atta Chakki, Unthkhana, Great Nag Road, Borkar Nagar, Bara Signal.

Godrej Anandam ESR Command Area: Dakshina Murti Chowk, Pataleshwar Road, Binjani Mahila School, Kotwali Police Chowk, Panchang Galli, Chota Ram Mandir, Old Hislop College, Attar Oli, Ramjichiwadi, Karnal Bagh, Telipura, Gadikhana, Juni Shukrawari, Joharipura.

Residents in these areas are kindly requested to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously during the shutdown period. Water supply will be restored immediately after the completion of the scheduled work.

For more information about water supply, consumers can contact NMC-OCW Helpline No 1800 266 9899 or mail at contact@ocwindia.com.