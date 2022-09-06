Nagpur – Mumbai Indigo flight passengers stranded at Nagpur airport

Advertisement

Nagpur : More than 100 passengers were left stranded on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur on Tuesday, when Nagpur – Mumbai Indigo flight 6E 6253 Scheduled to take off at 11.10 pm came back to parking bay due to technical snag.

The passengers boarded the flight at around 10.30 pm but after sitting in the aircraft for 90 minutes, they were asked to exit the aircraft without giving them reasons for the same.

More details awaited..

